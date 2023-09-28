Agile Transformation Leader to Service Delivery & Modernization
2023-09-28
Company Description
Deloitte is a leading global provider of consulting, audit and assurance, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services. During its 175-year history, our organization has grown tremendously in both scale and capabilities. Deloitte currently has approximately 415,000 people in more than 150 countries and territories, and serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Yet, our shared culture and mission-to make an impact that matters-remains unchanged. This is evident not only in Deloitte's work for clients, but also in our WorldClass ambition, our WorldClimate initiative and our ALL IN diversity and inclusion strategy.
Job Description
Are you ready for the next step in your career and to be part of our successful team in Sweden?
Deloitte's business area Consulting is a market leader in Sweden and works together with decision-makers in both global and local organizations.
In this role, you will lead and coordinate the different operational multidisciplinary workstreams across the boundaries of the organizational units. You will plan and hold meetings according to set workstream plans, continuously update and inform workstream participants of scope and deliverables, instructing of activities and follow up on deliveries and status. The role includes leading the overall launch plan to meet the program objectives and ensure delivery on time.
Qualifications
We are looking for people with the ability and proven experience to think strategically and creatively to achieve business agility for our clients. You thrive in bridging people with different backgrounds, business and technology. You are a powerful storyteller with an intuitive ability to present complex concepts in a clear, concise and compelling way.
You need to be passionate about leading, inspiring and forming cross-functional teams (business, tech, analytics, creative and design) and coaching our internal team capabilities for the offering of business agility. You should have a relentless curiosity, be comfortable in a fast-paced environment, and be able to leverage established relations as well as source our global network and ecosystem.
We are looking for
Experience in leading scaled agile and product-driven organization transformations where adaptions from any framework is taken (SAFe, LeSS, Spotify, Scrum, Lean or similar)
Experience from working as Scrum Master, Agile Coach, Product Owner, Product Manager, Epic Owner, Portfolio Manager or similar agile roles
Work experience from a leading strategy or management consulting firm alternatively from a line organization where you have taken the lead in designing and leading activities for Value Stream Mapping, Lean Portfolio Management, DevOps, LACE or similar
Min. five years of relevant work experience
Proven project leader, you are experienced in leading project teams in growth, innovation and digital transformation or sustainability, working collaboratively with a diverse team of stakeholders
Strong understanding of product & platform model, preferably understanding technological impact (e.g. application/data/technology)
Excellent knowledge of project management methodologies and tools (i.e Atlassian tools as JIRA and Confluence)
Strong leadership and team management skills
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills
Change management expertise as a change agent
Certifications from SAFe and/or ICAgile is meriting
Excellent written and verbal ability in Swedish and English
Readiness to travel (to some extent)
Location Stockholm or Malmö
Additional Information
We offer
At Deloitte we focus on helping people at every level of their career to identify and use their strengths. By on-the-job learning experiences, formal development programs at Deloitte University and support from a personal coach, you will have a variety of opportunities to continue to grow throughout your career. The way of working at Deloitte - our commitment to you. At Deloitte we foster a collaborative culture where talented individuals can produce their best work. We value innovative thinking, diverse insights and a genuinely distinctive level of customer service. We value difference with respect at the heart of our inclusive culture. Our role is to unlock potential for growth and innovation. We believe this requires real collaboration - with our own networks and with our clients. It's why we commit to truly getting under the skin of our client's needs, developing a full appreciation for their environment, goals and ambitions. We often work hand-in-hand with our clients to help find the right solution and to help to apply that solution. Our aim is to leave behind ambassadors who are equipped to continue the transformation we have started.
