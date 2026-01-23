Advisory Partner
Role Overview
Bain & Company is seeking an experienced Advisory Partner to join our Stockholm office, serving leading clients across Sweden, the Nordics, and globally. This role is designed for a senior leader with a well-established network, a history of sustained C-suite advisory relationships, and a strong reputation for delivering measurable business outcomes.
As an Advisory Partner, you will play a critical role in shaping Bain's client impact, intellectual capital, and talent development, while expanding and strengthening long-term client relationships from our Stockholm hub
Key Responsibilities
Client Leadership & Advisory Impact
Lead material, high-stakes client engagements, serving as a trusted advisor to CEOs, COOs, CFOs, and senior executives
Advise senior leaders across Swedish and Nordic-based organizations, as well as multinational clients operating in the region
Frame complex strategic and operational issues for senior clients, enabling informed decision-making and sustainable performance improvement
Act as the senior client interface on engagements, ensuring quality, relevance, and tangible impact
Maintain an active, hands-on role in project delivery, balancing strategic oversight with direct client engagement
Relationship Management & Business Development
Manage, expand, and deepen existing client relationships within Sweden and the broader Nordic region, building long-term advisory partnerships
Leverage an established executive network to originate and grow advisory relationships and consulting engagements
Serve as a primary driver of revenue generation within the Practice through new and ongoing business
Mentor and coach Partners and senior team members to strengthen business development capabilities
Generate referrals and references through consistently exceptional client outcomes
Practice & Capability Development
Provide client and practice support through deep expertise in key capability areas within the Private Equity and Sustainability sectors.
Contribute to the growth of Bain's market share, brand, and client awareness in Sweden and the Nordic region
Pursue work that plays to Bain's distinctive strengths and inspires teams to deliver exceptional results
Support cross-practice and cross-region collaboration to ensure Bain operates effectively as "one firm"
Talent Development & Culture
Play a fundamental role in developing Bain talent through training, coaching, and mentorship
Act as a player/coach on consulting assignments, guiding teams and developing the next generation of Bain leaders
Help recruit, develop, and retain top talent across the Stockholm office and Nordic teams
Model Bain's True North values and reinforce a collaborative, low-politics, high-trust culture
Intellectual Capital & Thought Leadership
Contribute to Bain's intellectual property development through frameworks, tools, and points of view
Advance the firm's intellectual capital by authoring articles, white papers, and client insights
Represent Bain externally through conferences, panels, and industry events in Sweden and the Nordic region
Strengthen Bain's thought leadership presence in the Nordic market, while contributing to global intellectual capital
Qualifications & Experience
15+ years of professional experience, including at least 6+ years in top-tier management consulting or equivalent advisory roles
Proven track record of sustained, trusted advisory relationships with C-suite executives
Deep expertise in Private Equity and the Sustainability sector, with demonstrable impact and strong industry promoters
Strong commercial acumen with a history of building and expanding long-term client relationships
Demonstrated ability to deliver tangible results and measurable financial performance
Presence and credibility to represent Bain confidently with senior executives and internal leadership
Experience thriving in a flat, highly collaborative, global partnership environment
Unwavering commitment to developing people and building high-performing teams
Why Bain - Stockholm
Bain's Stockholm office is a core hub for serving leading Nordic companies and multinational clients with strong regional roots. Partners operate in a non-hierarchical model where client impact comes first, with broad opportunities across practices and geographies.
Guided by True North, Bain fosters a deeply collaborative culture with minimal internal politics and a strong commitment to developing people. Partners are rewarded based on impact and ability to inspire others, not tenure, and are supported through tailored integration and onboarding to ensure long-term success. Så ansöker du
