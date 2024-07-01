Administrative Assistant
2024-07-01
We are seeking an Administrative Assistant to support executives in the mid-sized teams.
The successful candidate will be self-motivated, quick-thinking, flexible, and able to pivot when necessary. This role will juggle multiple responsibilities with a strong emphasis on organization and unwavering attention to detail. This will be a fast-moving role that requires someone who is proactive and solution-oriented.
We want folks from different backgrounds to feel expected, reflected, and respected at Netflix, and therefore we are committed to providing an accessible working environment for everyone.
Scope of Role
Specific responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Manage calendars for executives including scheduling meetings/conference rooms, both internally and externally
Plan and coordinate logistics for internal and external meetings and events
Coordinate travel arrangements, both domestically and internationally
Administrative duties around expense reports, payment of invoices, contract signing, etc.
Communicate to relevant stakeholders internally and externally
Work collaboratively with Assistants in DACH, the Nordics and our wider EMEA team
Support executives with ad hoc projects such as preparing presentations, formatting and managing documents, take notes/reports from meetings.
In collaboration with executives (and over time, independently) manage trackers and databases
Maintaining flexibility and openness to take on additional projects as necessary.
Skills & Experience
4+ years as an assistant supporting multiple senior-level executives in a corporate environment
Fluency in English, German and/or another Nordic language is a plus
Strong English written and verbal communication skills
Team player who operates in a fast-paced team-oriented setting
Ability to be discrete and maintain confidential information
Experience setting up and supporting events
Understanding of how to prioritize and respond accordingly, strong ability to multitask.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office and Google Suite is a plus.
Curiosity and willingness to proactively self-develop and learn new things.
We are an equal-opportunity employer and celebrate diversity, recognizing that diversity of thought and background builds stronger teams. We approach diversity and inclusion seriously and thoughtfully. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, color, place of birth, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, military service status, or disability status. Så ansöker du
