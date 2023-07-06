Adas -Function Developer For Client Within Automotive Industry
2023-07-06
We are looking for a Function Developer for our client in the automotive industry in the department of active safety and self-driving vehicles (ADAS). This department develops the complete sensor and software platform for functions such as collision avoidance, automatic parking, autonomous driving. The team is also responsible for the design and verification of LiDARs, ultrasonic sensors, cameras and radars.
Duties:
As a Function Developer you will utilize a model-based development (MBD) process with Matlab/Simulink and AUTOSAR framework/toolchain to realize functionality for different charging standards and logics in the vehicle.
• You need to review and understand the software requirements
• perform unit tests to ensure functionality and that no errors were found
• Other duties are; calibration in vehicle, HIL-testing, analyze, fault trace and fix software bugs.
Experience required:
• 3-5 years' of experience of working as software/function developer in the automotive industry
• Experience of model-based development for embedded systems.
• Power electronics, especially on-board charger functionality
• Charging standards like CCS and CHAdeMO
Skills required:
• Minimum a B. Sc. degree within electronics, software engineering or equivalent competence.
• Skilled in Matlab/Simulink and AUTOSAR
• Structured, driven and have good documentation skills.
• Excellent communication skills with all levels
• Flexible and have a business-oriented mind set.
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
• Driving license B
• A team player
Additional info:
