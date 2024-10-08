Acting Head Of Bev Fcev Projects Purchasing
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Acting Head of Electromobility (Emob) Projects
Are you a curious changemaker who thrives in a fast-paced, global and complex environment? Does the opportunity to make an impact excite you, and are you looking for a career where you grow and learn every day? At Volvo Group Purchasing we shape the world we want to live in, by leveraging our ecosystem of supply network partners to drive prosperity.
Innovation, sustainability, diversity, competitiveness, resiliency, new business models, and digitalization are all key drivers in how we select partners, partners that have the same value based and people centric view of the world as we do here at Volvo Group.
Together we deliver business value to our customers and the Volvo Group.
We are looking for talent with passion, commitment and big ideas who want to make a difference. Sounds like you? Join our team!
Who are we
Supply Network Resiliency & Project Management (SNR&PM) Purchasing is a global organization within GTP with holistic responsibility over the Product Project portfolio, Volume & Supplier Capacity Planning, Supplier Development and Crisis Management. We deliver customer value via End 2 End product evolution ownership & resilient supply network and we enable the best Performance & Customer Success outcomes while fully coordinated with Volvo Group Technology and Volvo Group Operations and Volvo Brands within efficient governance structure. We have a data-based proactive supply network management as well as a strong reactive capability - driving industry leading performance. We use digitalization to Monitor & Develop our suppliers into Trusted Partners, leading to full transparency and proactive visibility of risks during E2E processes. Supply Network Resiliency & Project Management (SNR&PM) Europe being the Strategic steering line for all SNR&PM purchasing activities within Volvo Group Purchasing, we organize a strong collaboration within SNR&PM network of purchasing teams spread across different sites/regions, and we are also the operational line responsible for SNR&PM Europe business all along specific process steps and areas (Vehicle stream roadmap coordination/product projects/program & supply capacity planning/supply partner development/crisis management).
What is your Mission?
As Purchasing Head of Electromobility (Emob) Projects, you are in charge of the introduction in our European plants of all electromobility new products or product modifications through the intro-blocks (IB). Your responsibility is to cover the complete vehicle introduction, and as such, you represent GTP in the specific electromobility stream governance as well as selected Technology Streams. You are leading a department gathering Project Managers Purchasing (PMP). You act as the GTP owner of the electromobility project portfolio as well as the EEE Vehicle Development Teams - and support GTP preparation in front of the Product governance up to Product Board.
You actively support the Global roll-out & successful implementation of the new way of working in streams (vehicle and technology stream) by securing the right cross-functional interfaces, securing GTP deliverables and positions.
Main Responsibilities:
You are responsible for the development, leadership and engagement within your team as well as securing purchasing deliverables within the new WOW in Streams leading to the complete vehicle Intro-blocks. You drive the department activities towards wanted position and secure needed communication with your main stakeholders.
Who are you?
For this role, it is important that you have a strong leadership experience, and an excellent ability to manage stakeholders. You must be business driven, have good communication skills and excel in cross-functional work coordination. We also expect you to have the ability to manage diversity and offer opportunities for personal/professional development, as we are a multicultural organization who believe that the best results are accomplished while working together, valuing our differences and learning continuously.
Other key criteria:
• University degree in Engineering/technology and/or Business Administration
• Knowledgeable in current and future business trends, technology and markets
• Ability to communicate, inspire and drive result in a global matrix organization
• Face problems and act quickly and directly
• Provide direct & actionable feedback
• Ability to handle uncertainty and the unexpected. Holds things together during tough times
Ready for the next move?
Do not hesitate to send your application today!
If you are curious to explore how we put our words into actions, follow us on LinkedIn and volvogroup.com.
Location: Lyon, France or Gothenburg, Sweden
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "14690-42889749". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Stina Rosenqvist +46 739025763 Jobbnummer
8944742