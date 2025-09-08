Accounts Receivable Specialist
Tobii AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Danderyd Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Danderyd
2025-09-08
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tobii AB i Danderyd
Join Tobii and Help Us Keep the World in Balance
At Tobii, we build technology that understands human attention and intent - what we call attention computing. Our innovations power breakthroughs in research, healthcare, automotive, and gaming. But behind every great product is a solid financial foundation - and that's where you come in.
We're looking for someone like you - someone who thrives on structure, precision, and collaboration. As our Accounts Receivable Specialist, you'll be the heartbeat of our global AR operations, making sure our financial flows are smooth, accurate, and timely. You'll be the first point of contact for customers regarding payments, and the go-to person for internal teams when it comes to cash, credit, and collections.
What your day might look like:
Managing and reconciling accounts receivable for Tobii AB and some of its subsidiaries
Handling customer invoicing across various formats
Performing credit checks to prevent bad debt
Following up on overdue payments, sending reminders, and managing collections
Calculating and reporting VAT across Sweden and other countries
Monthly closings, reconciliations, and intra-group AR reporting in AARO
Booking and reconciling cash and bank transactions
Collaborating with Order Management, Sales, and customers worldwide
What we're looking for:
A degree, or studies within, in Finance or Accounting area
3+ years of experience in Accounts Receivable
Fluency in English and a good level of Swedish (other languages are a plus)
Proficiency in MS Office, especially Excel
Hands-on experience with spreadsheets and accounting software
High accuracy and attention to detail
It's a merit if you also have experience inorce, Visma Business and/or PowerQuery/ PowerPivot.
Sounds like you?
You're structured, proactive, and communicative. You take broad responsibilities and enjoy working across departments to improve processes. You're someone who gets things done - and brings others along for the ride. You'll be part of our accounting team, where collaboration and continuous improvement are part of the daily rhythm.
Did you know this about Tobii?
We're the global leader in eye tracking, headquartered in Stockholm and serving a diverse global market. Our journey began over 20 years ago with the world's first remote eye tracker. Today, we're on a mission to build tech for a better future - and we believe that it starts with great people.
Being a Tobiian
We believe in diversity and equal opportunity. At Tobii, we want you to be yourself. Whether you wear high heels or flip-flops, we're looking for a great personal fit. Passion, innovation, and making things real - that's what drive us.
Apply today!
We're curious about you. Let us know about your background, experiences, and where you're heading. Submit your resume or LinkedIn profile through our website. And don't wait - at Tobii, we move quickly! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tobii AB
(org.nr 556613-9654), https://careers.tobii.com/
Karlsrovägen 2D (visa karta
)
182 53 DANDERYD Jobbnummer
9497031