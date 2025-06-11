Accounting Manager
Hirely AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Göteborg
2025-06-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hirely AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för erfarna kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Are you an experienced accounting professional ready to take the next step in your career? As an Accounting Manager at Consilium Safety Group, you will be at the heart of the financial operations for Nordic entities, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and process improvements that drive business performance. Take the next step in your career with us!
About Us
Consilium Safety Group, a recent acquisition by Antin Infrastructure Partners, is a global leader in fire and gas safety technology, serving diverse industries including marine, energy, rolling stock, and building sectors. With over a century of experience, we combine deep safety expertise with cutting-edge detection technology to protect lives, assets, and the environment. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, we operate across more than 55 offices worldwide, ensuring we cover all time zones. Our commitment to innovation and growth drives us to shape the future of Safety-Tech.
Accounting Manager
As an Accounting Manager within the Nordic Accounting Team, you will be responsible for overseeing the financial operations for 1-2 Nordic entities. You will ensure the delivery of accurate, relevant financial information to stakeholders across the organization in a timely manner. This role contributes to maintaining strong internal controls, ensuring compliance with accounting standards, and supporting continuous improvements in financial processes.
Key Responsibilities
Oversee all aspects of general ledger accounting, including journal entries, reconciliations, and month-end close activities for 1-2 Nordic entities.
Prepare monthly and annual financial closing, ensuring accuracy and compliance with accounting standards, and report figures in the group consolidation system.
Evaluate and follow up on monthly results, providing insights to management and highlighting areas for improvement.
Ensure compliance with internal policies, VAT, taxes, and other financial regulations.
Manage supplier payments, ensuring timely and accurate processing of transactions.
Collaborate with stakeholders across the organization, to support financial performance and decision-making.
Continuously contribute to improving financial processes, ensuring efficiency and alignment with organizational goals.
Skills & Qualifications
University degree in Business Administration (major in Finance or Accounting) or equivalent.
Proven experience in a similar accounting role, with a strong track record in financial reporting and compliance.
Proficiency in ERP systems (preferably Dynamics 365) and strong knowledge in Excel.
Strong understanding of VAT, tax regulations, and financial compliance requirements.
Fluent in Swedish and English (spoken and written).
Why Join Us?
By joining Consilium, you will become part of an innovative and growing global company, with opportunities to shape the future of safety technology. The Accounting Manager role offers you a unique chance to contribute to and enhance financial operations in a dynamic international environment.
Apply Now
If you're ready to take on an accounting role in an international environment with significant growth potential, we invite you to apply. Join us in shaping the future of safety technology!
Ready to learn more about our journey? Click to hear from our CEO!
Philip Isell Lind af Hageby, Consilium, en mästare på turnarounds - Värdeskaparna | En podd om riskkapital av OPX Partners | Podcast on Spotify Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hirely AB
(org.nr 559522-3099), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Hirelys kund Jobbnummer
9382779