Accountant to leading retail company
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Ekonomijobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomijobb i Stockholm
2023-01-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an Accountant for our client. This assignment is a 3 months contract with start ASAP.
About Client:
Our client is a Swedish multinational clothing company headquartered in Stockholm. They operate in 74 countries with over 5,000 stores under the various company brands, with 126,000 full-time equivalent positions. It is the second-largest global clothing retailer. The company makes its online shopping available in 33 countries.
Job description:
Work tasks
• Generating and ensure accuracy of monthly, quarterly and yearly reports. Align the accounting routines towards the local organizations and make sure that it is correct, legal compliant and that the deadlines are followed.
• Responsible for financial information in lease abstracting system, check and do internal controls, to ensure proper calculations.
• Responsible for all rent related items: reconciliations, accruals, monthly turnover calculations, sales report for turnover rent etc. Collaborating with the expansion and legal team, sharing, and resolving issues.
• Accounts payable and accounts receivable.
• Stock bookings and intercompany transactions
• Routine for fixed assets bookings and depreciations calculations.
• Work accordance VAT & Corporate Tax rules.
Mandatory requirements:
• Have a degree in Business Administration & Economics (or equivalent)
• Have at least 1 years of experience in the field of accounting
• Experience from working independently with Accounts payable and accounts receivable
Qualifying requirements:
• Experience of year end-end closing procedures and annual reports according to both IFRS and K3.
Tools/software:
• Good MS office skills, Experience in SAP is an advantage
Interested?
Please send your CV and LinkedIn profile by clicking the apply button. During the interview process, we would like to get to know you, your background, and skills to see if you would be a great match for this role. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Marin Djurhuus Jóhannudóttir +46708152494 Jobbnummer
7356224