IT Operations Engineer to big bank in Stockholm!
2024-05-09
We are now looking for a IT Operations Engineer to join the Application Team and be responsible for managing and maintaining the IT infrastructure at a big bank in central Stockholm. This is a great opportunity to take the next step in your career, so send in your application today, the start for the position is as soon as possible!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a member of the Application Management team within the Savings Distribution domain, you will play a key role in a dedicated operations and support unit. In this role, you will be responsible of overseeing and maintaining the banks IT infrastructure to improve customer experience, monitor system performance and work closely with the development teams.
Collaboration will be key in the role, as you work alongside diverse teams to deploy, automate, and enhance the scalability of their applications and systems. Your efforts will be instrumental in ensuring seamless support for their users and developers. You will prioritize customer satisfaction, ensuring that their services are consistently of the highest quality and delivered with minimal turnaround time.
You are offered
• An exciting role where you get the chance to grow and work with modern technologies as well as working at the largest financial group in the Nordic region and one of Europe's largest banks.
• You'll get the opportunity to join a team of experts and learn from senior colleagues, as well as increase your skills as a IT Operations Engineer.
• The opportunity to develop and advance in your career. As well as working at a global company which value a sustainable workplace, work-life balance and a diverse workplace.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your career. This is a long term assignment at our client and you'll have an ongoing employment at Academic Work.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Lead technical initiatives to drive IT innovation and efficiency.
• Oversee and maintain company IT infrastructure, including servers and databases.
• Proactively monitor system performance, troubleshoot issues, and manage incidents for optimal reliability.
• Develop and maintain CI/CD pipelines, collaborate with development teams to integrate DevOps practices, and conduct disaster recovery testing to ensure system resilience.
• Support the users and collaborate with cross-functional team all over the organization
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science / InformationTechnology, or 2-3 years of experience in IT operations or IT system administration roles.
• Knowledge in operating systems such as Windows Server and Linux
• Fluent in English in both writing and speaking
• Your motivation for the role is important, therefore we kindly request that you submit a personal letter with your application, where you explain your interest and motivation in the position as IT Operations Engineer. In the recruitment process, we will assess both personality and logic tests, and it is also mandatory to provide a background check - Belastningsregistret.
• Has a Swedish citizenship or a valid long term work permit to start the position immediately.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from working at a bank before
• Experience or knowledge of tools as Confluence or Jira
• Knowledge of CI/CD tools, like Jenkins and Kubernetes
• Documented ability to troubleshoot complex technical issues and implement effective solutions
• Experience with database monitoring and performance tuning
• Knowledge of scripting languages for automation tasks
• Ability to write and optimize SQL queries
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Innovative
• Self-sufficient
• Problem solver
You have excellent communication skills and ability to work well in a team environment, collaboration with developers and other IT teams to support various initiatives and projects. As a person you are are Do:er and likes to take initiativ, are curious and are a natural problem solver. We believe that you are out spoken, eager to learn and take action as well as self-sufficent.
