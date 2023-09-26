Accountant to leading retail company
2023-09-26
We are looking for a passionate and experienced Accountant for a leading retail company, this is a 6 months consultancy contract starting from 9th February.
About Client:
Our client is a Swedish multinational clothing company headquartered in Stockholm. They operate in 74 countries with over 5,000 stores under the various company brands, with 126,000 full-time equivalent positions. It is the second-largest global clothing retailer. The company makes its online shopping available in 33 countries.
Key Responsibilities:
As an accounting consultant, you will handle a wide range of responsibilities, including:
* Inventory management
* General ledger bookings
* Monthly and yearly accounting and reporting
* Account reconciliations
Technical Skills:
To succeed in this role, you 'll need:
* Excellent Excel skills
* Experience with SAP is a plus
Personal Qualities:
In addition to your technical expertise, we are looking for someone with:
* Experience in year-end and reconciliation procedures
* Team player mentality
* Ability to execute tasks efficiently, prioritize, and meet deadlines
* Capacity to handle a fast-paced environment during closing activities
Flexibility and Work Environment:
We believe in a work-life balance. Therefore, we offer the opportunity for remote work, with up to 40% of your working hours from home.
Interested?
Please send your CV and LinkedIn profile by clicking the apply button. During the interview process, we would like to get to know you, your background and your skills to see if we would be a great match. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-26
https://www.multimind.se/
Sara Hermansson 0708152521
