Accountant
2026-01-29
Want to shape the future of waterborne transport and join a world-class team?
Candela is the global leader in electric hydrofoil vessels. Since 2014, we've gone from building our first premium electric speedboat in a small Stockholm workshop to delivering game-changing vessels around the globe. The Candela P-12 is our latest innovation - the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry is not just operating in Stockholm, but now attracting orders from around the world. Our boats "fly" thanks to computer-guided underwater wings under the hull made out of lightweight carbon fiber. The wings lift the vessel above the water, which results in cutting energy use by up to 80%, while offering zero emissions and a far better passenger experience than traditional diesel vessels.
And that's exactly why we do this. Our mission is clear: to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans.
You can be part of the amazing team in Candela now! We are looking for Accountant to support Candela's future growth ambitions.
Purpose and Goals We are looking for an Accountant that wants to be a part of our journey. You will work with accounting, taxes and financial reporting. You will also have a key role in establishing new ways of working and developing the accounting function. The accounting function is today outsourced in Sweden and US but as we grow, tasks and responsibility will gradually be taken over by the Finance team. You will be able to support Candelas continued expansion phase to ensure that we maintain high-quality in our financial reporting processes. Your role will cover a broad range of tasks with a good degree of variation.
Your core responsibilities will include:
Create, send and collect on all customer invoices, accounts receivable
Manage and record customer payments and deposits into the accounting system
Update and reconcile banks and stripe accounts · Manage accounts payable and vendor management
Post general journal entries to ensure proper recording of new purchases and disposal
Assist with other prepaid and accrual journal entries on a monthly basis
Assist in month-end review and balance sheet reconciliation
Assist in tax filings and statutory reporting
Ad hoc reporting and special projects, as requested
Payroll administration, support and reconciliation of accounting
Review financial information for accuracy, report errors and suggest ways to improve efficiency
Follow up on internal controls and their support of the governance framewor
What are we looking for?
Bachelor's degree within Business Administration or relevant education, preferably with focus on accounting · Relevant working experience with accounting, payroll or similar · General understanding of accounting principles such as K3 and/or IFRS · Good communication skills in both Swedish and English, both verbal and writte
Behaviours:
We believe that you have a solid team working ethic, takes a positive approach to resolving issues and can deliver outstanding accounting. You like problem-solving and want to be a part of a fast-growing company. You also have the ability to work independently and manage different projects at the same time
Form of employment: Full-time with initial 6 month probation period Start date: ASAP Location/base: Rotebro/Frihamnen Team: Finance /FLIT Reporting to: Accounting Manager
Why people love working at Candela? At Candela, we're not just building electric vessels - we're creating a whole new category of clean, efficient waterborne transport. You get the chance to work with cutting-edge technology, solving complex challenges, and seeing the results in action - sometimes literally, when we organize test rides for our newcomers! We're a diverse and ambitious team of over 50 nationalities, united by a revolutionary spirit and kindness. That means we work hard, but always with humility and while having fun - whether it's solving a manufacturing challenge, improving processes, or cheering each other on during Candela Months, our year-round calendar of bonding activities and events.
We're office-first but not office-only. We believe collaboration is most powerful when we build together, in person - but we also trust our team to work in ways that fit their life. At Candela, you'll find a place where bold ideas are welcomed, great people are celebrated, and the ride is just as important as the destination.
Recruitment process: We aim to keep our recruitment process as straightforward and efficient as possible. As an international company with English as our corporate language, the entire process is conducted in English. Therefore, please submit your application in our corporate language as well. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email due to GDPR so please use our career website for you application.
