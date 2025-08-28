Account Manager Tachograph
2025-08-28
Since 1965, Stoneridge has designed and manufactured advanced, award-winning technologies including driveline and transmission actuation systems, vision systems, emissions control systems, safety systems, and security and monitoring systems for vehicle OEMs in the commercial vehicle, automotive, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. We're focused on the areas of greatest market need - both today and tomorrow. Our core products and technologies are aligned with industry megatrends including safety and security, vehicle intelligence, fuel efficiency and emissions. Join the Stoneridge Team as we continue to build upon our strong history and reputation for quality products to deliver innovative products and systems that address a need, exceed our customers' expectations, and motivate our team.
Account Manager - Tachograph After Market
Are you passionate about building strong customer relationships and driving business growth? Do you have a genuine interest in technical products and thrive in a dynamic, customer-focused environment? Join Stoneridge Electronics as an Account Manager and help us deliver excellence in the tachograph aftermarket across Sweden.
About the Role
As Account Manager, you will be responsible for managing and growing relationships with key customers-primarily transport companies and workshops. You'll be the main point of contact for your accounts, ensuring successful delivery of solutions, identifying new business opportunities, and representing the voice of the customer within our organization.
This role involves extensive travel across Sweden, meeting customers face-to-face and staying closely connected to their needs and operations.
Key Responsibilities
Build and maintain strong, long-lasting customer relationships.
Act as the lead point of contact for all account-related matters, including commercial, program, and quality management.
Understand customer needs, decision-making processes, and key stakeholders.
Identify and pursue new business opportunities in collaboration with internal teams.
Grow the existing business portfolio and ensure profitability.
Ensure timely and successful delivery of Stoneridge solutions aligned with customer expectations.
Represent customer feedback and needs internally to drive continuous improvement.
Lead the quotation process with support from the internal sales team.
Document and track customer open issues.
What We're Looking For
B.Sc. in Business Administration, Engineering, or equivalent.
Strong interest in technical products and solutions.
Excellent negotiation and relationship-building skills with high standards of professionalism.
Team-oriented, self-motivated, and dependable with strong communication skills.
Results-driven with a proactive and problem-solving mindset.
Experience in the automotive industry or with automotive customers is preferred.
Understanding of sales processes and CRM systems (e.g., SuperOffice).
Organized and structured with attention to detail and a holistic view.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
Willingness to travel extensively within Sweden.
Location: Sweden (with extensive travel)
Why Join Us?
At Stoneridge Electronics, you'll be part of a forward-thinking team that values innovation, customer focus, and continuous development. We offer a supportive environment where your contributions will make a real impact. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: gonca.tarhan@stoneridge.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stoneridge Electronics AB
(org.nr 556442-9388)
Gustav III:s Boulevard 26 (visa karta
)
169 73 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9480430