Account Manager (Italian Speaker) - Hybrid
2025-02-20
About Company:
EurolandIR) is a company headquartered in Sweden, specialized in providing best practice investor relations, software solutions and corporate communications where we have 1000+ clients across the globe. We offer tools and platforms that help organizations enhance their communication with shareholders, investors, and the financial community. Euroland IR assists companies in managing their financial information, and digital communications to ensure transparency and engagement with stakeholders, ultimately supporting their financial market activities.
Visit: https://www.euroland.com/
Position Overview:
As a Sales Account Manager, you will be responsible for managing and growing client relationships, driving sales opportunities, and ensuring customer satisfaction. Your role will involve working with international clients, particularly in English- and Italian-speaking markets, to provide tailored solutions that meet their business needs.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain strong relationships with new and existing clients.
Identify business opportunities and drive sales growth within assigned markets.
Act as the primary point of contact for clients, ensuring timely responses and solutions.
Conduct market research to understand customer needs and industry trends.
Collaborate with internal teams to develop customized proposals and service solutions.
Meet and exceed sales targets and performance metrics.
Provide regular reports on sales performance and market insights.
Requirements:
Fluent in English and Italian (both written and spoken).
Proven experience in sales, account management, or business development.
Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.
Ability to work independently and in a team-oriented environment.
Results-driven with a passion for achieving goals.
Proficiency in CRM software and Microsoft Office Suite.
Excellent cross-cultural business communication (verbal and written) skills and interaction skills suitable for a global corporate environment. Having a good knowledge of stock.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary with performance-based incentives.
Career development opportunities in a growing global company.
Flexible working arrangements.
If you are a results-driven professional with a passion for sales and relationship management, we'd love to hear from you!
Please send your CV and cover letter to homa.norouzi@euroland.com
