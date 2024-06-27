Accessories Coordinator
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Exciting opportunity to join a world-leading HV cable manufacturer to grow your career alongside great coworkers!
Would you like to make an impact on the green transformation of society? Do you have experience within procurement processes and just in time deliveries? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
Administration to facilitate on time deliveries of ordered material
The role as Accessories Coordinator within Service & Installation will assist Project and Site Management in various aspects. From general liaison internally to the securing of physical material both internally and in some cases externally. In this role you will take on tasks where clear communication, detailed follow ups and administration to facilitate on time deliveries of ordered material will be a main focus.
Your main tasks will be:
* Liase with peers to ensure ordering and delivery of required materials internally and externally according to process.
* Coordinate material delivery meetings to secure delivery and clarity to all stakeholders.
* With need, drive other similar administrative activities to assist Operations.
* Be active in development of this process in line with Lessons Learned approach
Experience within procurement processes and just in time deliveries
As a person, you are driven and interested in finding new solutions. You can take the initiative and focus on self-improvement. In additional you are structured and enjoy working with administration.
Additionally, your CV probably includes:
* Experience in procurement processes and just in time deliveries.
* Fluent English skills both verbally and in writing.
* Knowledge in SAP or similar ERP systems.
* Experience from cable technology or logistic is beneficial.
Do you find the position intriguing, but don't meet all the requirements, please share that with us. Knowledge gaps can be filled, and what matters most is your potential, motivation, and interest in contributing to our future. Ersättning
