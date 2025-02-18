Access and Value Manager
Randstad AB / Företagsekonomjobb / Stockholm Visa alla företagsekonomjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are looking for an Access and Value Manager for an immediate consultancy assignment within the pharmaceutical industry. The position is located in Stockholm and has a duration of 6 months with the possibility of extension. You will be required to work 50% on-site. In this role, you will play a key part in developing and communicating the value of innovative medicines and vaccines, focusing on ensuring patient access and reimbursement.
Responsibilities
Develop and communicate reimbursement dossiers for submissions to the Pricing & Reimbursement authority (TLV)
Create health economic models (in Excel/R-shiny) to visualize and communicate the value of medicines and vaccines to various customer groups
Collaborate with customer-facing colleagues to identify and maximize patient access and deliver value during customer interactions
Identify evidence gaps and develop research and project plans to generate the necessary evidence for value assessment and demonstration of medicines/vaccines
Lead or co-lead research and publish findings in scientific forums
Understand national policies and guidelines and their impact on different customer groups
Drive innovation and implementation of evidence-based methods in healthcare through partnerships with academic institutions and healthcare providers
Qualifications
Academic degree (Master's or Ph.D.) in relevant fields such as Economics, Epidemiology, Statistics, or Medicine
Proven experience in developing access strategies and evidence generation strategies for medicines and/or vaccines
Strong knowledge of health economics and health economic modeling
Experience in project management and driving complex projects
Fluent in both written and spoken Swedish and English
At least 5 years of experience working in Market Access, HTA, and conducting observational research in the life sciences or healthcare industry
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9173634