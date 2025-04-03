Accelerator Engineer/Scientist for the normal conducting linac
2025-04-03
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a super-computing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation, and we are building it from the ground up.
About the role:
ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To support the operation, maintenance and development of the ESS linear accelerator, we are now looking for a scientist or engineer with expertise of normal conducting cavities to join our linac group.
In this role, you will be working within a team of world-class technicians and engineers. The ESS linac accelerating elements include an RFQ, 3 buncher cavities, a 5-segment drift-tube linac, 26 double spoke cavities and up to 120 elliptical cavities of two different families (medium beta and high beta). All of the normal conducting front-end, the spokes and 56 elliptical cavities are already installed for the staged commissioning of the facility at 2 MW power. Commissioning with low power beam is under way, and operation with full beam power is planned to start in 2026 - when the protons can be sent to the spallation target.
Our goal is to have a highly skilled, cross-functional team with a deep understanding of the entire linac. However, in this role, your focus will be primarily on our normal conducting linac elements; which includes the RFQ, the buncher cavities, and the drift tube linac. Within this context, you will:
• Support the ongoing commissioning of normal conducting cavities to ensure reliable performance as ESS transitions to full operation.
• Develop and implement maintenance procedures, diagnostics, and troubleshooting strategies to maximise operational uptime.
• Evaluate NCL cavity performance data to diagnose issues and produce technical reports to guide future improvements.
• Drive improvements to enhance performance, reliability, and efficiency - including work on RF tuning and cooling systems.
• Work closely with other teams within the Accelerator and Operations groups - as well as with in-kind partners - to integrate system upgrades and ensure compliance with engineering and safety standards.
Part of the scope of this role includes driving improvements to our ion source test stand which are needed to upgrade it from its current status as a standalone ion source to a more integrated backup front end for the linac.
Safety comes before everything else at ESS, so you will also work to ensure that all activities comply with ESS safety standards as well as international best practices.
This is a full-time, permanent position based at the ESS Campus in Lund, Sweden.
About you:
First and foremost, we are seeking a dedicated engineer with a passion for high-performance linear accelerator systems. A degree (MSc or PhD) in engineering, physics, or a closely related field, as well as experience of working with particle accelerators is mandatory to be considered for this role.
You should have a deep understanding of normal conducting cavities, radiofrequency (RF) systems, and vacuum technology, as well as significant hands-on experience with cavity conditioning, tuning, and beam commissioning. Familiarity with cryogenics, electromagnetics, and thermal management would be beneficial, as would prior experience of using software tools for RF modelling, simulation, and data analysis (e.g., COMSOL, MATLAB or Python).
To thrive at ESS, you need excellent communication and interpersonal skills - as these are vital for effective collaboration with a diverse group of scientists, engineers, and technical staff within a multicultural, multidisciplinary team. We are looking for someone who can balance an ability to work effectively in a high-pressure, time-sensitive environment where quick decision-making and troubleshooting are critical with the structured, analytical mindset required for focusing on identifying issues and implementing sustainable solutions. As a natural problem solver, you love to generate creative, inventive ideas and explore new perspectives.
If you're a flexible, focused, team-player with a hands-on, practical approach to engineering challenges with a focus on safety and operational excellence then we hope that you'll consider this role with us.
To apply:
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. Submit your application as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-64222 in your application.
This role requires additional background screening processes and health and safety checks, which will be performed during the recruitment process.
For further information regarding the position, please contact Talent Acquisition Specialist Daniel Nordin Baker on daniel.nordin@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson on Mikael.Johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
