Academic Manager
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Pedagogjobb / Täby Visa alla pedagogjobb i Täby
2024-04-01
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Role of Academic Manager (7-9) IES Täby
The purpose of the Academic Manager is to support the Principal and Assistant Principals with coordination of academic and remedial education efforts in Years 7-9, as well as all matters related to the social and emotional success of students at IEST.
The Academic Manager is authorized to:
1. Coordinate meetings with guardians, logopeds and school personnel to discuss matters relating to the academic, social and emotional success of students. 2. Decide on extra adjustments and classroom strategies to be used for students in need 3. Initiate and document remedial program investigations, and follow up on those programs4. Be in contact with outside agencies i.e BUP, Social Services. 5. Assist the student care team in the resolution of student care cases when necessary.
Duties and responsibilities
Deliver "Command of English" 1. Work to ensure that we use English as the staff language and to communicate in the corridors, classrooms and meetings.
Deliver "A safe and orderly school environment where teachers can teach and students learn"
1. Support the student care team in working with students with academic and behavioral issues, ex "hemmasittare". 2. Establish a shared vision for the development of the academic awareness of the students and promoting the ethos and values of the school whilst working with the academic coordinators (4-6). 3. To promote high pedagogical standards and a shared vision of how to improve the academic habits of the students in the school whilst working with the academic coordinators (4-6). 4. Evaluate / develop a working knowledge and understanding of best practices for the IES Täby work environment procedures whilst working with the academic coordinators (4-6). 5. Co-Lead and report the progress of IES Täby Years 7- 9 academic meeting. Deliver "High academic expectations and aspirations"1. To support the Assistant Principals and teachers and follow up on the implementation of remedial programs and extra adjustments whilst working with the academic coordinators (4-6). 2. To support the Assistant Principals in the development and evaluation of the school assistants in their delivery of a safe working environment and the effective delivery of the remedial education programs whilst working with the academic coordinators (4-6). 3. To coach teachers and help them develop into effective educators in the Swedish school system whilst working with the academic coordinators (4-6). .4. To ensure that all members of staff follow processes and procedures in relation to a safe working environment, remedial education and specialized support whilst working with the academic coordinators (4-6). 5. Assist the Principal and Assistant Principals in academic matters such as coordinating the national tests whilst working with the academic coordinators (4-6). 6. Contact with BUP, Social Services, and all other outside agencies. Who are you? / Vem är du?
• You are a visible role model with a strong presence in the academic life of the school.
• You have a good structural ability to plan, execute and deliver results in the academic quality work processes that IES Täby is currently embarking on.
• You are a safe and stable person and leader for others, an excellent teacher and a role model for instructional innovation
• You have a good ability to communicate to be able to build: professional relationships, understanding and to make employees, parents and students feel safe.
• You think ahead, plan for the long term and base your decisions with a holistic perspective which encompasses academic routines on both of our campuses.
• You are flexible and adaptable to change, whilst following through on outcomes.
• You enjoy working with young people and thrive in the school environment.
• You have the instinct to put students in the centre of every decision and action.
Requirements/ Kravprofil
• Prior experience in leading others in a similar school environment
• Relevant pedagogic degree/education that you may be able to draw from
• Experience of working in an International School or bilingual school is an advantage and you should be fluent in English and ideally Swedish and possess relevant education and experience in leadership.
• Preferred experience as a HoD and LGR22 experience is desired.
Application
The recruitment process will be taking place with interviews and more during the afternoon of 12/4, of 18/4 and of 19/4 at IES Täby or digitally. Interviews are conducted continuously during the application period, and the position may be filled before the application period ends. For more detailed information on the role, please reach out to Ibrahim Amdaouech (HR) at ibrahim.amdaouech.taby@engelska.se
