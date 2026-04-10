Work part-time: Language teacher in Korean
Upgrades Education Sweden AB / Pedagogjobb / Stockholm Visa alla pedagogjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Upgrades Education Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have experience teaching adults and are you looking for a flexible and rewarding part-time role?
We are currently looking for Korean language instructors who want to deliver tailored language training to our clients in Stockholm. At Upgrades, you will work on a variety of assignments and become part of our network of dedicated language coaches. You will work independently while always having the support of our team.
About the role
As a language coach at Upgrades, you will plan and deliver lessons based on the client's needs, level, and goals.
The work is assignment-based and varies depending on the course level, number of participants, and preferences regarding schedule and location.
Our assignments typically run for 10-20 weeks, with 1-2 sessions per week. Each lesson lasts 60-90 minutes.
We provide course materials, as well as guidance and support for lesson planning.
Teaching takes place on-site in Stockholm.
Your profile
We are looking for someone who is confident in their role as a teacher and enjoys a varied role where you independently plan and deliver lessons based on participants' needs. You have strong pedagogical skills and are motivated by helping others develop their language abilities.
We believe you are:
Engaged, flexible, and service-minded
Communicative, independent, and well-structured
Creative, attentive, and motivating
Requirements
For this role, you need:
Full professional proficiency in Korean, both spoken and written (equivalent to C2)
Experience teaching Korean to adults
Good knowledge of Swedish
Experience planning and delivering lessons
Solid experience in online teaching
Experience using digital tools in teaching
Good understanding of Swedish society
Intercultural competence and understanding of communication in international contexts
Meritorious
It is an advantage if you also have:
Experience working with the CEFR scale
Education in pedagogy, didactics, or language teaching
About Upgrades
Upgrades is an education company offering tailored language training for private individuals and companies. We provide both individual and group lessons, adapting each course to our clients' level, goals, and schedule.
Learn more about us at:www.upgrades.se
Application
Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.
Please mark your application:
"Korean Language Instructor (Stockholm)"
Send your CV and cover letter to:work@upgrades.se
In your cover letter, please describe your experience teaching Korean and your availability for part-time assignments. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-22
E-post: work@upgrades.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Language teacher (Korean)". Arbetsgivare Upgrades Education Sweden AB
(org.nr 556778-0837)
Skeppargatan 27 , 4tr (visa karta
)
114 52 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Upgrades Education Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9846482