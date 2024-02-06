Wiring Harness Assembly Technician
2024-02-06
Team Koenigsegg is growing - therefore we are looking for individuals who have large passion for cars and would like to join our strong team of experienced technicians.
Each and every Koenigsegg has been painstakingly built by a select group of automotive artisans to the highest possible standards. As an Assembly Technician within the Wiring Harness department, you will play a crucial role in our journey forward, having the opportunity to be part of building the very nervous system in some of the world's fastest cars.
You will find yourself working alongside passionate colleagues and Team Leaders in a team-oriented working environment where learning and developing existing procedures is the recipe for success.
Do you have a keen eye for detail, a solid sense for quality and finesse in your fingertips? Then you might have what it takes to join our wiring harness assembly department!
We are a fantastic team of individuals who take great pride in our work and are focused on creating wiring harnesses which are visually appeasing and uphold a standard of high quality.
For this position, we are looking for curious and open-minded individuals who are not afraid of taking on new challenges. To be successful in this role, you must be precise in your work, thorough while delivering results, and meticulous when it comes to following instructions and drawings. Any experience with electric wiring and electronics is appreciated, but not necessary. You will get a proper introduction when starting and anything you might not know as part of the craftsmanship, you will learn here.
We are quite a large team, so being a team player is also of great importance as the reliability of our team is reflected in the reliability of what we produce. To thrive with us, you need to share our positive attitude and have a can-do attitude. As we operate in an international working environment, good oral and written communication skills in English is required.
Can you picture yourself in this setting? Great, then go ahead and press that "I'm interested" button. We are waiting for you!
Availability
Immediately / according to mutual agreement
Full time
Normal working hours 40 h/week, some overtime may occur.
Applications will be processed as we receive them, and the positions might be filled before the last day of application. Don't miss the opportunity, apply today.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Koenigsegg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556574-8018), https://www.koenigsegg.com/ Jobbnummer
8448553