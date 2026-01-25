Welder
2026-01-25
TUSA Energi AB is expanding its workforce for a major industrial construction and installation project. We are now recruiting 50 skilled Welders to join our team. The work involves welding and assembly of piping systems, steel components, and mechanical structures on a construction site in Boden, Sweden.
Work duties
Perform welding of pipes, steel components, and industrial structures
Carry out MIG/MAG, TIG, and/or stick welding depending on project needs
Prepare materials, joints, and surfaces according to technical specifications
Collaborate with supervisors and installation teams on-site
Qualifications
Minimum 2 years of experience as a welder
Valid welding certificates (e.g., MIG/MAG, TIG, or MMA) are an advantage
Experience in industrial or construction welding preferred
Employment Conditions & Benefits
Full-time employment: 40 hours per week
Saturday work may occur depending on project needs
Overtime compensated according to Swedish labor law and Byggnads kollektivavtal
Camp accommodation provided: private room with bathroom and kitchen access
Three meals per day provided by employer
Internal transport between camp and worksite included
Employment follows all applicable Swedish labor laws, including workplace safety regulations and mandatory employer insurances
Collective agreement protections
Personal protective equipment (PPE) provided
ID06 registration arranged and paid by employer
Collective agreement
This position is covered by Byggnads kollektivavtal, ensuring regulated wages, working hours, overtime compensation, insurance coverage, and workplace conditions according to Swedish industry standards.
Workplace
Project sites located in Boden, Sweden.
How to apply
Send your CV and certificates to:info@tusaenergi.se
Application period
Application period

We recruit for this position on an ongoing basis and applications are reviewed continuously.
