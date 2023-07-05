Website & Digital Analyst - Part-Time 50%
Job Description
We are looking for a consultant who will work as a Website & Digital Analyst at our client in Lund.
In this assignment, you will be an important part of supporting all of their markets around the world within the Communications Integration team.
As a Website & Digital Analyst, you will:
• Reviewing the operations of the agencies in the markets on social media tools.
• Monitoring of performance on websites through analytics tools.
• Identifying the best examples of social media posts according to the results.
• Data consolidation and analysis will be done while creating their monthly, quarterly, and annual reports.
• Follow up on opt-in excels so that the company follows the campaign actions of the countries that will participate in the campaigns.
• Fix broken links on the site and improve 404 errors.
You will be placed at their head office in Lund. Remote work is possible.
Company Description
Our customer is a multinational packaging industry company originally founded in Sweden. Here, people work actively to develop solutions and techniques in order to constantly be at the forefront of their industry.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have digital media (or digital marketing) agency experience.
• You have great data analytics skills specializing in website.
• You are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
• You have experience from working with digital media tools.
• Meritorious: knowledge from working with social media management tools.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
You have high communication, coordination and analytical skills.
Admission and Application
Part-time position, 20h/week. The position will start as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run for 6 months with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client in Lund. Remote work is possible. Please note, a drug test needs to be performed before assignment starts. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
