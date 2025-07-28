Website Commercial Lead Enterprise
2025-07-28
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are seeking a strategic and results-oriented Website Commercial Lead to join our team, focusing specifically on the Enterprise audience. In this critical role, you will be the driving force behind leveraging our website to achieve significant commercial growth within this key sector. You'll translate business objectives into actionable website strategies, optimize the customer journey for diverse enterprise personas, and ultimately drive awareness, lead generation, and customer acquisition across various industries. This role requires a deep understanding of the Enterprise landscape, its diverse industries, their specific business challenges, and how technology solutions can drive their transformation, coupled with a proven ability to deliver measurable results through website initiatives.
What you will do:
• Work with business stakeholders to define the website commercial strategy for Enterprises.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure website content effectively communicates Ericsson's value proposition to various Enterprise segments, addressing their unique industry needs and pain points.
• Own and drive this segment's website content roadmap, aligning it with business goals and Enterprise-focused go-to-market strategies.
• Monitor and analyze website performance metrics (including lead generation, engagement, and conversion rates for Enterprise solutions) and provide data-driven optimization recommendations.
• Manage Enterprise-related website projects, co-ordinating with the wider Digital Marketing & Channels team.
• Provide strategic advice to stakeholders on maximizing website impact for reaching and engaging Enterprise decision-makers.
• Stay current on industry best practices for B2B digital marketing targeting Enterprise audiences, including SEO, content marketing, and user experience for diverse business
The skills you bring:
• Proven track record of driving commercial growth and lead generation through website optimization, preferably in a B2B or Enterprise technology context.
• Deep understanding of the Enterprise sector, including key industries (e.g., manufacturing, logistics, energy, public sector), market trends, and diverse enterprise customer needs and buying journeys.
• Strong analytical skills to interpret website data and generate insights that inform strategy and tactical adjustments.
• Excellent project management and cross-functional collaboration skills, with an ability to work with product, sales, and marketing teams.
• Experience with CMS (e.g., Optimizely), web analytics platforms (e.g., Google Analytics,), and marketing automation tools.
• Strategic mindset with experience in developing and executing long-term website plans tailored to complex B2B sales cycles and diverse Enterprise audiences.
