Web Developer
2025-04-04
10 Chambers is a fully funded scale-up game studio backed by Tencent and based in the beautiful city of Stockholm, Sweden. We are an ambitious, creative, and collaborative team with a lifelong love for games.
We are now working on our next project, a cooperative heist FPS in a techno-thriller setting - Den of Wolves. Originated and directed by Ulf Andersson, the game designer of Payday 1 & 2.
As a Web Developer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining our websites and e-commerce solutions, ensuring they are fast, scalable, and user-friendly. We are looking for a hands-on person, someone who thrives in a dynamic environment and can work across different areas when needed-a Swiss army knife with a broad technical perspective but with a strong focus on web development. You'll work closely with designers and marketers to create engaging and high-performance web experiences.
What You'll Do
Maintain and improve our current websites and e-commerce solutions.
Develop new websites to support our projects and business needs.
Optimize performance, responsiveness, and scalability.
Collaborate with UI/UX designers to create intuitive user experiences.
Ensure security best practices are followed.
Stay up to date with modern web technologies and contribute to evolving our tech stack.
What We're Looking For
We are looking for a hands-on, problem-solving developer with a broad technical perspective but a strong focus on web. The ideal candidate has 3+ years of experience in modern web development and can work with scalable, high-performance web applications. Our preferred technologies include:
Proficiency in Next.js, TypeScript, or similar modern frontend frameworks and languages.
Experience with Sanity CMS or similar headless CMS solutions.
Familiarity with Vercel or similar hosting and deployment platforms.
A strong understanding of UI/UX and web performance optimization.
Excellent problem-solving skills and a proactive mindset.
Experience with version control and collaboration tools.
Nice to Have
Experience in the gaming industry or with game-related web services.
Interest or experience working in or close with a marketing team
Familiarity with backend technologies and API integrations.
Knowledge of analytics, A/B testing, and conversion rate optimization for e-commerce.
Experience with Shopify, mParticle, and Emarsys, or similar solutions.
Why join 10 chambers?
Be part of an ambitious team which also practices work life balance through working hours and generous health benefits
Learn as part of a collaborative team and grow with a fast-expanding company
Opportunity to make a real difference to the success of 10 Chambers
The position is on-site in our Stockholm office
About us
We want an open and inclusive work environment where everybody is valued, feels safe, is treated equally and with respect. At 10 Chambers we welcome everyone regardless of gender, transgender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other belief, disability, sexual orientation, or age. Today our team consists of 20+ different nationalities and the office language is English Så ansöker du
