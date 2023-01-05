We have an opportunity for you, might be the job you are looking for!

Prodea Personal AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Sigtuna
2023-01-05


Are you looking for a job in Arlandastad, we got it! Continue to read....
We are looking for employees to work in production at Arlandastad. The work mainly consists of working as a dishwasher at the catering department but other work tasks can also be picking and packing food boxes or orther items for the aircraft.

If you want to work fulltime, this is the perfect job for you, however you need to be flexible in order to work both morning and evening shifts as well weekends and holidays. In Arlandastad you will be working in a satisfying environment together with nice colleagues and of course, it's a well paid job!

The main requriements are:

• You need to speak Swedish or English fluent.

• You have lived in Sweden for 5 years or longer.

• You don't have a criminal record.

• You need to provide documents for a 5 year period.

If the requriements suits you, don't hesitate to apply for the job!

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-28
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Prodea Personal AB (org.nr 556319-0478)

Arbetsplats
Prodea

Kontakt
Dalila
dalila@prodea.se

Jobbnummer
7318138

