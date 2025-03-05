We are looking for a Senior Pricing Manager!
2025-03-05
Telenor Connexion is a leading, Scandinavian provider of IoT (Internet of Things) services with over 20 years of experience working with enterprises around the world.
We are a global leader in connecting things and manage more than 20 million connections across the world for multinational customers such as Volvo, Scania, Hitachi, Verisure Securitas Direct and Husqvarna. We provide easy and reliable access to every market in the world and enable industry leading players to connect their products and services on a global scale across every vertical.
Telenor Connexion is a specialized IoT company within the Telenor Group and together we rank among the top IoT operators in Europe and the world. With headquarters and tech centre located in the Nordics, we have sales representation in the UK, US, Germany, South Africa, South Korea, China, Malaysia and Japan. For more information, please visit www.telenorconnexion.com
The role
As a Pricing Manager you will be a part of the Pricing Team, responsible for developing, implementing, and maintaining the company's overall pricing strategy, competitive analysis and pricing tools as well as ensuring a successful contribution to customer bids. The team ensures alignment between the strategic financial targets and commercial priorities to deliver expected business results.
The Pricing Manager will be responsible for supporting our Sales team members located in the Nordics, EMEA, Americas and the APAC region. Handling both simple and complex requests, you will play a central role in supporting our sales team to create additional sales growth while delivering on the expected profitability. The Pricing Manager will also be responsible for assisting the Head of Pricing in recommending new pricing strategies to expand the company's reach within various sales segments. Additionally, you will help structure contracts and product solutions to address unique customer needs.
Tasks and responsibilities
Provide pricing and commercial terms support to major and complex bids and bespoke solutions
Develop and adapt business case models based on customers' requirements and provide appropriate pricing recommendations for the required services
Become an expert in the use of pricing tools and develop best practices. Provide training towards Sales
Develop and improve pricing tools, business case models and related processes based on data base management
Take on cross functional projects responsibilities to maximize revenue and/or gross profit
Pricing support and recommendation to the Product department for launching new products and services
Represent the bid and pricing team in client meetings when needed
Develop relevant cross-functional relationships to understand products, competition and the market
Develop pricing reports and analyses to support strategic pricing decisions
Ensure compliance with internal controls
Experience and skills
>10 years in a financial and business-oriented role
Academic degree in Finance, Business Administration or similar
Fluency in English is required, both speaking and in writing
Advanced Excel skills, visual basic/SQL is a plus
Strong analytical skills and high level of attention to details
Organized and innovative thinking - can combine structure and creativity
Ability to work in a stressful environment
Business oriented mind-set, driven and result oriented personality
Ability to build relationships and work collaboratively to drive results
Experience within a Bid /Pricing team, in a B2B environment, is a strong plus
As a person
We are looking for a service-minded person with a strong sense of integrity. You should have good communication skills and enjoy working in a cross functional role including multiple interactions with Sales, Product, Finance and Operations. You are curious and can take your own initiative to drive changes and continuous improvements. Finally, you should enjoy working in a growing organization where you have the opportunity to make a difference and develop our way of work.
Our Offer
Telenor Connexion offers you a chance to be a part of one of the most interesting areas within the tech industry where the work we do has a huge impact on almost all areas in society. We are a fast-growing international company with great possibilities for your career ahead.
Telenor Connexion is a flat and people-oriented organization with attractive job benefits where you have the opportunity to influence and build your role and make a real difference in building our brand.
You will also get:
A key position in a fast-growing international company
Attractive and competitive bonus scheme
Possibility to work remotely part time
Nice offices for collaborative work
Training and development focused company
Discount on Telenor products
Friendly work environment that recognizes each employee's potential and values
Talented and engaged colleagues all around the world
Placement: Stockholm
Application and contact: Please apply through our recruitment system Workday. Please do not hesitate to contact Francois Gerard, Head of Pricing,francois.gerard@telenorconnexion.com
Deadline: The closing date for applications is March 28th. If you are interested, please apply as soon as possible as we will interview continuously. The position might get filled before the end-date.
