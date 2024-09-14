We are looking an amazing coworker
2024-09-14
About:
Do you want to work for a company which is doing the coolest high-tech components in the world? A company that invests heavily to create a truly unique work environment for its employees? A company with a diversity and competence you will have a hard time finding anywhere else? Do you want to work for a company of 21 employees which is world leading in its field? Then you should keep reading.
LNF was founded in 2005 as a spin-off from Chalmers University of Technology. The company is making cryogenic low noise amplifiers cooled down to -269C. The applications include Quantum Computers, Radio Astronomy, Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, Communication and Medical. We do everything from basic research in collaboration with the best universities, to product development, production, testing and sales in our 1500 m2 office in Göteborg. The amplifiers we build are matchbox sized metallic boxes with the absolutely latest technology inside. There are features inside the amplifiers controlled to atom level precision to achieve the best performance.
We are looking for micro assembler for our Production team! The Production Technician will assemble, test and package our products to increase the production capacity. All training for the position is done in-house. Starting date ASAP.
Qualifications:
Very stable hands and fine motor skills
Strives for quality and perfection
Reliable and responsible
Ability to take instructions
Social ability
Patient and persistent - the job involves microscope work for longer periods of time
Thorough and careful
Attentive and have a feeling for details
Ability to work with deadlines
Willingness to contribute
Positive attitude
Good level of English
Bonus skills/characteristics:
Knowledge of Office programs
Interested in electronics and technology
Your personal skills and willingness are more important than your education and previous work experience!
Please send your CV and motivation letter to sokk@lownoisefactory.com
with the subject "Production Technician".
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-12
E-post: sokk@lownoisefactory.com
Madli Sokk Kleväng sokk@lownoisefactory.com
