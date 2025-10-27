We are hiring HR Recruiter Lund
2025-10-27
On behalf of our client, we are currently looking for a HR Recruiter to our client in Lund. The assignment is full-time and is expected to start on 2025-11-10 and continue until 2026-05-10.
Your daily tasks will include:
Take a lead coordinating role and maintain oversight of all recruitment activities for allocated recruitments.
Drive and execute recruitment processes from start to finish handling everything from job postings and candidate selection, interviews to onboarding - whilst ensuring efficiency and compliance with clients policies.
Ensure consistently high service standards in all operational and administrative recruitment tasks.
Support and coach recruiting managers throughout the recruitment process.
Implement and update ways of working, procedures, guidelines, and rules within designated responsibilities.
Start: ASAP Duration: 6 months (with possibility of extension of max. 6 months) Location: Lund, Sweden Workload: 100%
About you
We are looking for someone who meets the following mandatory requirements: Requierd skills:
HR university agree or equivalent.
Previous experience as a recruiter
Previous work experience as a within a HR generalist role is a benefit
Excellent communication skills gained within your professional work as HR recruiter or HR generalist.
Self-driven and proactive with a service-minded approach.
Fluency in English; use to work with English in your daily work
ApplicationDoes this assignment sound interesting? Submit your application as soon as possible, as the selection and interview process will take place continuously and the position may be filled before the final application date.
You can easily apply by submitting your CV and answering a few questions. Candidates who best match the role will be contacted for a phone interview and then invited to an interview with us at Devotum. The next step will be an interview with our client. Reference checks are part of the process.
If you have any questions about the assignment, you are welcome to contact the responsible Consultant Manager Ferri Ghaderi 070-499 38 00 or ferri.ghaderi@devotum.se Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Devotum AB
(org.nr 556685-9293), http://www.devotum.se Arbetsplats
Devotum Kontakt
Farzaneh Ghaderi ferri.ghaderi@devotum.se Jobbnummer
9576150