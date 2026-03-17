Waitress/waiters- Neni Stockholm
M Dryck & Konsult AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos M Dryck & Konsult AB i Stockholm
, Solna
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NENI Stockholm will open in 2026 as a rooftop Eastern Mediterranean restaurant and bar, located in Kungsholmen, Stockholm. Building on the success of NENI Amsterdam and other NENI venues across Europe, NENI Stockholm will combine vibrant Eastern Mediterranean flavors with a Nordic perspective, a strong sharing philosophy, and a lively, destination driven atmosphere.
We are now looking for experienced Waitresses / Waiters to join the opening project and be part of delivering a warm, energetic, and high-quality guest experience from day one.NENI stands for an Eastern Mediterranean kitchen and dining experience rooted in generosity, collaboration, and joy. Food is designed to be shared, enjoyed together, and celebrated. Our motto remains: "Life is beautiful. Be part of it!"
The Role
As Waitresses / Waiters at NENI Stockholm, you are a central part of the guest experience, responsible for delivering warm, attentive, and professional service from the moment guests arrive until they leave.
You are highly present on the floor, engaging with guests, guiding them through the menu andsharing concept, and ensuring smooth service flow throughout the shift. You work closely with the Supervisor, Restaurant Manager, bartenders, and kitchen team to create a coordinated and enjoyable dining experience.
This role requires good communication, awareness, and the ability to manage multiple tasks while maintaining quality and attention to detail in a high-volume, quality-driven environment.
As part of the opening project, you will play an active role in shaping the service culture from day one. You will contribute to:
Pre-opening service training and preparation Learning menus, beverage offerings, and service standards in detail Delivering consistent, high-quality service from the first day of operations Supporting smooth service flow and teamwork on the floor Contributing to a welcoming, lively, and professional atmosphere
You take responsibility for your section, ensure guests feel cared for, and actively support the team to deliver a seamless service experience.
Who are you?
Experience as a waiter/waitress in a restaurant or hospitality setting is an advantage Service-minded with a genuine interest in guest experience Interest in wine and basic knowledge of wine is a plus Comfortable working in a fast-paced, high-volume environment Positive attitude and strong team spirit Willing to learn menus, service standards, and ways of working Reliable, flexible, and comfortable working varied shifts Fluent in English (verbal and written) Swedish is a plusKey Responsibilities
Guest Service
Deliver friendly, professional, and attentive service Present menus, take orders, and serve food and drinks according to standards Ensure guests feel welcomed, cared for, and informed
Service Flow & Teamwork
Work closely with supervisors, kitchen, and bar teams Support smooth service flow and table management Communicate clearly during service to ensure efficiency
Standards & Quality
Follow service routines, hygiene, and safety standards Maintain cleanliness and organization in service areas Handle guest questions, requests, and feedback professionally
What's In It for You?
Competitive salary, aligned with experience and responsibility Pension contributions and holiday pay according to Swedish regulations Daily staff meals Generous staff discounts at NENI venues Opportunity to be part of an exciting restaurant opening project Professional, international, and quality-driven working environment Long-term development and career progression opportunities within a growing hospitality group
Career Opportunities
NENI continues to grow across Europe and beyond. This role offers long-term development opportunities within the group, including future openings, international projects, and leadership roles.
Interested?
Please send your application including CV and a short motivation.More details about the recruitment process and timeline will be shared with selected candidate Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7404706-1899220". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare M Dryck & Konsult AB
(org.nr 559071-6857), https://jobb.progressioswe.se
Drottningholmsvägen 22 (visa karta
)
112 42 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Progressio Jobbnummer
9803650