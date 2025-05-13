VP Sales Nordics
At Benifex, we're on a mission to revolutionize employee benefits and engagement. Born from the merger of Benify and Benefex, we've combined forces to build remarkable experiences that employees love. With 1,200+ Benifexers across 14 global offices, we partner with 3,000 customers in 120+ countries, supporting 5 million users worldwide . Ready to be part of an exciting journey ahead? Welcome to Benifex!
Do you thrive in a fast-paced environment where collaboration, drive, and ambition are key to success? We're looking for a VP Sales, Nordics to lead our sales professionals across the region and take our growth to the next level. You will report to the CEO, Nordics, and be part of the Nordic leadership team, helping shape the strategic direction of the business.
We are looking for someone with extensive hands-on experience in sales leadership, with a deep understanding of what drives success in individual performance and organizational strategy. This role is essential for driving the regional sales strategy to meet and exceed revenue targets. The VP Sales will be responsible for developing and delivering accurate forecasts, standardizing and optimizing sales methodologies, and working closely with the broader organization to align efforts and achieve company-wide goals.
As VP Sales Nordics, you will:
Lead, coach, and inspire a growing team of over 10+ sales professionals across our Nordic offices.
Own and execute the regional sales strategy to meet and exceed revenue targets.
Support your team with strategic pipeline reviews, opportunity planning, and performance development.
Build forecasting models and deliver accurate, data-driven revenue forecasts to executive leadership.
Standardize and optimize sales processes, methodologies, and ways of working to drive efficiency and consistency.
Collaborate cross-functionally with Marketing, Customer Success, Product, and other teams to ensure alignment and shared success.
Lead recruitment, onboarding, and training of team members to ensure a strong and scalable sales force.
You'll collaborate closely with leaders in other departments and act as a strategic voice in internal discussions to ensure that sales insights, needs, and opportunities are consistently integrated into the broader company strategy.
Continuously challenge the status quo to evolve our sales approach and drive transformation.
You will play a pivotal role in redefining and rebuilding our sales strategy - and be a driving force in shaping a team culture built on psychological safety, ownership, and a high-performance, hunter mindset.
Requirements:
Several years of experience in B2B sales, specifically within SaaS or IT software solutions.
Proven success in scaling sales organizations, managing complex sales cycles, and consistently exceeding revenue targets.
Strong leadership skills with a track record of coaching and developing high-performing sales teams.
Demonstrated ability to build and execute go-to-market strategies across the Nordic region.
Experience driving transformation and delivering results in fast-paced, dynamic environments.
Solid understanding of both mid-market (SME) and enterprise sales.
Proficient in using tools like Salesforce or HubSpot to support performance management and data-driven decision-making.
Fluency in Swedish, as the role requires close collaboration and communication with customers in Sweden.
Willingness to travel occasionally across the Nordics.
Desired qualifications:
Experience working in the HR space or with HR tech products, with an understanding of the ecosystem and stakeholder landscape.
Your mindset and approach:
You are passionate about sales and business growth.
You're a motivational leader with a proven ability to develop talent and build high-performing teams where members feel empowered, engaged, and set up for success.
You challenge conventional thinking and are constantly looking for smarter ways to work.
You thrive in a data-driven culture and use data-driven insights to make strategic decisions.
You enjoy being hands-on, adding value to customer interactions, and leading by example.
Perks
30 days' vacation
Generous wellness allowance
ITP1 Pension and Lifeplan - a pension tool that provides you with personalized advice to optimize your retirement planning
Workation - possibility to work abroad within EU
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid working model
A variety of social events and activities in the offices
You're responsible for your own development and we offer internal career opportunities
Are you ready to take on a key leadership role in a dynamic SaaS environment? Apply now and join us on our journey to success!
Practical information Extent: Full-time, 100% Location: Stockholm (the team is located both in Stockholm and Copenhagen). Start date: As soon as we find the right match.
Apply by submitting your CV and/or your LinkedIn profile using the application form below. We screen applications continuously and may hire someone before the last application date.
