(Vikariat) HR Business Partner
Gate Gourmet Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Sigtuna Visa alla administratörsjobb i Sigtuna
2025-04-21
Temporary Open Position as HR Business Partner Sweden
Are you passionate about people, social relations, and enjoy structure, even in a dynamic environment? Do you thrive in diverse settings and have a strong affinity for operational businesses? If so, you might be the perfect fit for our open position as HR Business Partner at gategourmet Arlanda!
Main duties and Responsibilities
Our current HR Business Partner is going on parental leave, and we are therefore looking for a new colleague to join us for a parental leave cover. You will be part of the HR team in Sweden, which includes your HR Manager and the HR Shared Service Center. In addition to working closely with your main team, you will collaborate with our managers to align with business needs. In this role, you will support the business with recruitment, employee administration, onboarding and offboarding processes, training, employer branding, developing HR processes, and serving as a sparring partner for day-to-day HR-related matters. Our recruitment process is continuously ongoing by the seasonal nature of our business, so engaging with and meeting new people energizes you. Your strong organizational skills and social competence are crucial for success, as you will support all units in Sweden (Stockholm-Arlanda Airport, Göteborg-Landvetter Airport, and Malmö Airport), their managers, and potential new colleagues.
Manage the entire recruitment process in Workday, including job advertisement creation, selection, interviews, and reference checks.
Conduct security screenings based on Security Clearance Level 3 for new hires and follow-up screenings for existing staff.
Collaborate with department managers to identify recruitment needs and develop job profiles.
Build and maintain a strong candidate pool and participate in employer branding activities.
Continuously improve HR-processes and HR Policies, work to ensure that managers possess the necessary competencies needed.
Administer onboarding processes and personnel files.
Maintain HR systems and databases.
Support payroll administration managed by HRSSC.
Participate in HR projects, such as digitalization efforts and employee surveys.
Serve as a contact point for managers and employees on HR-related issues and offer support.
We believe that you
Are proactive and solution oriented.
Structured and methodical.
Contain a high integrity and professional approach.
Have excellent collaboration skills and a positive attitude.
Ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
Qualifications
Relevant education in HR or a related field.
Three years of experience in HR or a related field, including recruitment of blue-collar workers.
Strong administrative skills with a focus on structure and efficiency.
Proven success in communication and relationship-building.
Proficiency in Swedish (spoken and written) and effective communication (spoken and written) in English.
Excellent skills in Microsoft Office applications.
We also hope that you
Experience with the HR system Workday.
Familiarity with the time attendance system HRM Flex.
Possess a valid B driver's license.
Curious about the airline industry
Due to our location at Arlanda Airport we conduct security screenings for all potential employees. To pass the security screening, you will need to provide documentation of your activities over the past five years, proof of a clean criminal record, and a valid ID card. We will provide more details on this process later. Enough with the formalities. We are interested in you and hope the feeling is mutual. If you're interested in continuing the conversation, please send your CV to jobse@gategroup.com
before 6/10 2024!
Information about the company
Gategourmet is a part of gategroup that 's a market-leading company with strong culinary roots providing superior culinary and retail services with continuing product innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup employs over 38,000 people and operates in 200 locations across all continents. Gategourmet is producing, packaging, and delivering catering services to the airline and railway industries around the globe. In Sweden we nourish the journey with approximately 270 employees, of which around 200 are based in Stockholm, close to Arlanda Airport. Working with us means being part of a dynamic work environment with significant opportunities to make an impact. For more information about gategourmet, visit www.gategroup.com.
If you want to be part of a team that helps make travel and culinary memories, join us!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gate Gourmet Sweden AB
(org.nr 556090-0671), https://gategroup.com/
Driftvägen (visa karta
)
190 46 STOCKHOLM-ARLANDA Jobbnummer
9295752