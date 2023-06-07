Vi Brinner För Excellent Städservice
DO YOU WHANT TO GIVE EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE? - BECOME PART OF OUR JOURNEY!
Do you want to work as a cleaner for Jordgubbsprinsen AB?
You are a nice and thorough person who wants to help customers with world-class service. You work in a structured way with a focus on service and quality.
Wanting to provide a good customer service is cruisal. You will perform moving cleaning, general cleaning and home cleaning.
To thrive in the role, we see that you have a high sense of service, are professional and thorough.
What distinguishes Jordgubbsprinsen as a company is a clear customer focus as well as a good community and a great team spirit. We value the individual and being happy at work is important to us.
The position is initially part-time with great opportunities to be expanded to 75% for the right person. Så ansöker du
