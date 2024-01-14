Process Engineer - Car Service Business
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Volvo Cars is on an ambitious journey when it comes to electrification, aiming for 50% of global sales to be pure electrified by 2025. To ensure we can achieve and sustain a strong position in the market as an electrified OEM, it is critical to have a solid set up for how to handle aftermarket challenges for both Volvo Cars and Polestar.
About us
Car Service Business is an organization within Volvo Cars with the purpose to enable an effortless car usage and service experience.
We are implementing regional battery centers to ensure we get the most out of the batteries in our electric cars. The battery center will manage storage, analysis and repair/remanufacture as well as building battery packs for electric cars.
The unit responsible for this is Battery Lifecycle Services, and we are now looking for a battery method engineer to the team.
About the position
We are looking for a skilled Process Engineer with a strength in optimizing processes and ensuring quality for the deliveries of the method engineer team. You will work close with our method engineers to support them in delivering methods that are developed with the quality and safety aspect consumer friendly meaning efficient and easy to consume.
What you will do
The Role as a Process Engineer is to ensure the solution of the process end to end. E.g. efficiency and quality assurance.
You further task also includes:
• Support our method engineers with optimize the repair methods.
• Visualize the repair method in our process tool.
• Working with digital team to optimize repair process and method (to achieve system support for securing quality and efficiency).
• Secure method and process with PFMEA.
You and your skills
To be successful in this role, you have earned a B.Sc. degree in Engineering or equivalent and have experience in Process Development within Engineering and Product Development.
You have excellent cross-functional working skills and experience from working with projects.
Experience from Agile way of working is meritorious.
Fluency in spoken and written English is required.
On a personal level
A sense for good logic and structured way of working will be important in this role, as well as a high ability to work in teams and individually based on the task in hand.
You need to have very good communication skills, curiosity and an eagerness to investigate, learn and drive for change to be able to accomplish results. You have drive and passion for continuous improvements in your daily work as well as a high ability to work in teams, individually and multicultural.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position, please contact Hiring Manager at, Elisabet Dokakis Stojanova at Elisabet.dokakis.stojanova@volvocars.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Pedram Yousefi at pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
.
Kindly register your application as soon as possible but not later than 2024-01-26
