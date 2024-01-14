Technical Support Battery Center - Car Service Business
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Volvo Cars is on an ambitious journey when it comes to electrification, aiming for 50% of global sales to be pure electrified by 2025 and with the first pure electrified cars being introduced during 2020. To ensure we can achieve and sustain a strong position in the market as an electrified OEM, it is critical to have a solid set up for how to handle aftermarket challenges for both Volvo Cars and Polestar.
About us
Car Service Business is an organization within Volvo Cars with the purpose to enable an effortless car usage and service experience.
We are implementing regional battery centers to ensure we get the most out of the batteries in our electric cars. The battery center will manage storage, analysis and repair/remanufacture as well as building battery packs for electric cars.
The unit responsible for this is Battery Lifecycle Services, and we are now looking for a a battery method engineer to the team.
About the position
We are looking for an expert in diagnostics and fault tracing a of High Voltage Traction Batteries, to support our Battery Centers. Our existing team are working with development of methods and instructions for diagnosis, repair, refurbishing and end of line testing EV batteries. In this role we would like you to be the link between the Method Engineering Team and our Technicians at our Battery Center.
What you will do
• You will be responsible to align with Tech support on repair cases.
• You will be "the person to go to" to help in solving difficult cases.
• You will be responsible to evaluate and develop the diagnostic methods.
• You will provide input to system change requests in terms of diagnostic functions.
• You will collect input from the Battery Center Teams and create method change requests for implementation.
You and your skills
To be successful in this role, you have earned a B.Sc. degree or equivalent and preferably technical knowledge both in general and vehicle specific with relevant qualifications.
It would be beneficial to have the experience working with projects, related to high voltage vehicles/batteries.
Preferably with experience in using VIDA, TIE, VCATS, DSA, KDP , Team Center or similar systems for handling fault tracing.
You have excellent cross-functional working skills and experience from working with projects.
Experience from Agile way of working would be an advantage
Fluency in spoken and written English is required.
On a personal level
A sense for good logic and structured way of working will be important in this role, as well as a high ability to work in teams and individually based on the task in hand.
You need to have very good communication skills, curiosity and an eagerness to investigate, learn and drive for change to be able to accomplish results. You have drive and passion for continuous improvements in your daily work as well as a high ability to work in teams, individually and multicultural.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position, please contact hiring manager Elisabet Dokakis Stojanova at Elisabet.dokakis.stojanova@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Pedram Yousefi at pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
.
Kindly register your application as soon as possible but not later than 2024-01-26
Please note, due to GDPR applications via email will not be accepted. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "69035-42174298". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Pedram Yousefi 46729669876 Jobbnummer
8390196