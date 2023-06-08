VFX Artist
2023-06-08
We are a global team of creators, storytellers, technologists, experience originators, innovators and so much more. We believe amazing games and experiences start with teams as diverse as the players and communities we serve. At Electronic Arts, the only limit is your imagination.
Please note - this role is primarily based in Stockholm, Sweden but can also be remotely in Europe, or from any of our European offices.
We are DICE, the award-winning studio with locations in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden, best known for creating the phenomenally successful Battlefield franchise.
We are now part of a set of global studios building a connected Battlefield universe, developing Battlefield's one-of-a-kind multiplayer suite, while also building a team to support our new Seattle-based studio, Ridgeline Games, who are leading the development of a single-player narrative campaign.
We strongly believe our people are the backbone and driving force to our creative products, and are always looking for diverse game creators to join us in Stockholm, Gothenburg or working remotely, to help us build the best Battlefield experiences and make our studio the best in the industry.
As a studio we encourage career development, well-being and fun, which in the VFX team translates to a high degree of creative ownership, a democratic decision-making process and plenty of growth opportunities both inside and outside of the team. We promote realistic and sustainable planning to provide a healthy work-life balance. We also organize activities such as workshops, life drawing sessions and regular team meals to bring the team closer together and foster a fun and inclusive workplace.
To create the renowned effects in our games, the DICE VFX team uses an array of techniques, from basic particles to complex GPU effects and imported offline simulations. The team often works closely together with other disciplines. This includes artistic crafts such as environment art, lighting and audio design, but also engineers at Frostbite and DICE, to develop and make use of cutting-edge rendering features and workflows.
Responsibilities:
As a VFX Artist you will help us push the visual quality of our games to the next level. On a daily basis you will report to the Lead VFX Artist in your project, and together you will review your work and discuss progress towards your deliveries.
Help the Single Player team at DICE to deliver the most impressive Battlefield Campaign experience yet, through your stunning VFX work.
Use your full VFX skillset; working with Cpu and Gpu particle effects simulation, Vertex Animation and Pixel shaders, Participating Media, Large scale events and Cinematics, Simulation and Texture creation in Houdini etc.
Collaborate with all the different crafts within the team; Level design, Environment art, Tech Art, Tech Design, Audio, Narrative, Art Direction and Engineers, to take the game to the next level.
Master the Frostbite engine and see to it that the effects live up to both visual and technical targets.
Help develop future tools and find smarter ways of working, as we always seek to improve our workflows, collaborating with the VFX team at Frostbite.
Engage with the VFX team cross-project and EA studios to share knowledge and best practices.
And hey, you need to have an appetite for destruction for this position.
Qualifications:
Experience with game engines and real-time effects.
5+ years of experience as a VFX Artist in the video games or film industry.
Proficient in current-generation industry-standard tools and workflows, such as Maya, Photoshop and Houdini.
Experienced at interpreting and breaking down reference material and concept art to understand how things behave in real life and have a comprehension of realistic appearance and believable motion.
Aware of memory and technical constraints while working, and can balance visual quality with performance.
A person who contributes to a collaborative, transparent and learning culture within the team and who takes an active interest in improving the craft.
About Electronic Arts
Everything we do is designed to inspire the world to play. Through our cutting-edge games, innovative services, and powerful technologies, we bring worlds with infinite possibilities to millions of players and fans around the globe.
We're looking for collaborative and inclusive people with diverse perspectives who will enrich our culture and challenge us. We take a holistic approach with our benefits program, focusing on physical, emotional, financial, career, and community wellness to support our people through every chapter of life. We provide comprehensive benefit packages and support for a balanced life with paid time off and new parent leave, plus free games and so much more. Our goal is to provide a safe and respectful workplace that empowers you to thrive in both work and life.
