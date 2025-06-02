Verification Engineer
2025-06-02
We are looking for an experienced ASIC Verification Engineer with knowledge in UVM methodology to join our team developing next-generation device architectures. You will play a key role in ensuring high-quality, robust designs through well-structured and thorough verification processes.
Responsibilities
Define and execute verification strategies and plans based on functional specifications.
Develop and maintain UVM-based verification environments and testbenches.
Analyse and drive closure of functional and code coverage metrics.
Debug RTL in close collaboration with design engineers.
Contribute to the improvement of verification methodologies, tools, and processes.
Qualifications
5+ years of hands-on experience in ASIC verification, with focus on UVM and System Verilog.
Master's degree in Electrical or Computer Engineering (or equivalent).
Solid understanding of formal verification techniques.
Good debugging and problem-solving skills.
Effective communicator with the ability to work independently and collaboratively.
Plus if you have:
Knowledge of C, Emulation and HLS.
Additional Information
Some of our clients require you to undergo and be approved according to our current security regulations. Certain positions may also require specific citizenship.
About Astek Sweden
Astek has always been driven by a strong curiosity and a passion for technological possibilities. This fascination forms the foundation of everything we do - our commitment to innovation and product development, the long-term customer relationships we build, and the value we create in every assignment, every day. With us, you will have the opportunity to grow alongside some of the industry's most skilled engineers and technical experts.
What We Offer
We are a company where innovation, community, and professional growth are at the core. Here, you will have the opportunity to work on exciting and challenging projects in an environment where your expertise and ideas are valued. We offer:
An inspiring workplace where technology and creativity meet. Opportunities to collaborate with leading industry players. Professional development and career growth. A company culture where we support each other and have fun together! Great benefits, including 5,000 SEK in wellness allowance.
We encourage all engineers to apply, regardless of gender, background, or life situation.
Want to Be Part of Our Team?
We warmly welcome your application!
Recruitment is ongoing, so don't hesitate to apply. Feel free to reach out if you have any questions.
Recruitment Contact: Daniella Hernandez Email: daniella.hernandez@astek.net
Phone: +46 070 624 0344
