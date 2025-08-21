UX-designer design system
Job description
Randstad Digital are now looking for a senior UX/UI Designer with experience in developing design systems for one of our clients in the automotive industry . The assignment is long term and will be a key position in the group. The position is 100% on site in Lindholmen.
In this position you will be responsible for defining and securing a consistent design language, with reusable icons, components, patterns, and interaction principles for digital touchpoints - to deliver a consistent, seamless, and effortless user experience across web and mobile interfaces for multiple brands. You will work in a team of Designers and Developers, UX Writer, QA Engineer and Scrum Master. The team manages multiple repositories for their assets (design, code and icons), related guidelines and training material. The users are mainly designers, developers and other roles included in the development and delivery of digital applications.
Responsibilities
Qualifications
We are looking for senior candidates with extensive experience in developing design systems.
You need to have:
Extensive experience of UX/UI Design for omnichannel products and/or services
Previous experience of creating and/or extensive experience using design systems
Expertise in Figma, with a good understanding of tokens and variables
Strong systems thinking, and not afraid of tackling complex design challenges
Holistic mindset, capable of creating and maintaining consistency across multiple platforms
Talented visual designer, capable of delivering premium and refined interface components
Experience of motion design
Good understanding of accessibility principles
You need to be fluent in Swedish or English
