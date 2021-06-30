UX/UI Designer - Telia Sverige AB - Datajobb i Uppsala

Telia Sverige AB / Datajobb / Uppsala2021-06-30Work with UX/UI Designing? Would you like to join a team that has new opportunities for you who are UX/UI designers with focus on interaction design? Then you are looking at the right job ad!Is this your next opportunity?Now there is a really good opportunity for you who want to work with us in our new nice premises at Telia in Uppsala!Our unit is responsible for the user experience in Telia ACE. We, Ingela Adolfsson and Åke Nylundy, have the privilege of leading committed colleagues who always put the customer experience at the center.With us, you will work with the development of Telia ACE, the Nordic region's market-leading platform for customer service and digital customer meetings. In your new role, you will have the overall responsibility for interaction design and visual design in the development of our service.You can expect working days with varying content.The role includes, but is not limited to:You, working together with product management and our scrum teams and you actively participate in the entire development process from idea / need to delivery and follow-up.You, carrying out UX research, product discovery on your own or with colleagues and will have a direct dialogue with our end users. Interaction design in a couple of scrum teams is a big part of your everyday life, but you also have a leading role in UX / UI.This means that you own and develop our UX strategy for Telia ACE and that you are responsible for developing and maintaining guidelines and libraries for graphic / textual design and components.Is this you?Life at Telia is about development and we are well on our way to becoming the Nordic region's sharpest tech company. To do a good job:You need to understand both technology and human behavior. We are not solo artists, but are a team that works without prestige and achieves success together.You like all parts of the process and can work on a level of detail as well as think big and conceptually and thereby achieve good results.One of your strongest driving forces is to understand the user's needs and you then have the ability to take the experience further all the way from concept to interaction design.You like to share your expertise and keep your colleagues updated on trends and developments in the field, so that we are always at the forefront.Your personal competencies:Driven by creating a user experience with a focus on simplicity;Result-oriented and good at structuring your work;Communicative;Flexible;Team player.Your Experience:University or college education in systems science, interaction design, digital media or similar;Complementary education in graphic design / design is an advantage;At least a couple of years' experience as an interaction designer in software development is a requirement. Preferably experience from B2B;Experience from a UX lead role is an advantage;Excellent ability to communicate in Swedish and English;You have experience of or education in design for accessibility / WCAG;Basic knowledge of HTML / CSS.It's more than just a job!Regardless of the position you are looking for, we will give you the tools and support you need to grow both as a professional and as a person, with us. We can offer you your next big opportunity in a creative, motivating, and welcoming company where everyone can be themselves, with equal access to opportunities. We respect and value the diversity of people. In addition to an attractive and inclusive work environment, we also enable flexibility and offer a wide variety of employee benefits.Interested?If you fancy joining our team, don't hesitate to apply!We look forward to receiving your application and to make sure that your personal data is kept safely, we kindly ask you to apply through our recruitment system. We are not able to handle resumes via e-mail or equivalent. Selection will take place on an ongoing basis and this position might be filled before the application deadline. Application deadline is 2021-07-15.Welcome to Telia - Home to your next big opportunity!2021-06-30Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-15Telia Sverige ABStrandbodgatan 175323 UPPSALA5839712