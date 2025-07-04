UX/UI Designer
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live circularly. We see a tremendous financial, social and environmental value in making sure unused items are put to use again. We are looking for colleagues who share this vision, and are eager to see their work contribute to a sustainable future.
In short, you will
Understand and address user needs, behaviors, and pain points, aligning them with business goals to create seamless and enjoyable experiences.
Translate research and insights into clear, actionable design decisions.
Take ideas from concept to prototype to polished UI, by using your creativity, design expertise, and a deep understanding of our design system at every step of the process.
Contribute to shaping what we build by bringing the user perspective into roadmaps and prioritization discussions.
Collaborate closely with the product owners, developers, product design team and relevant stakeholders.
Maintain and further improve Sellpy's design system to ensure consistency and an effective way of working.
Help grow awareness and understanding of design's impact across the organization.
Advocate for our users while balancing business goals by translating insights into intuitive, effective designs that serve both customer needs and company objectives.
Education & Experience
Degree in UX, Interaction Design, or related field, or equivalent education + work experience
3 years of hands-on experience in UX/UI design
A portfolio showcasing your design work across platforms, with clear articulation of your design process, problem-solving approach, and final solutions.
Design & Tools
Strong design skills for both mobile and web (responsive, mobile-first)
Proficient in Figma (our primary design tool at Sellpy)
Experience working with design systems
Understanding of accessibility standards (WCAG 2.2)
UX & UI Competence
Strong foundation in user-centred design and design thinking methodologies
Skilled at articulating user problems and defining clear, concise problem statements
Expertise in crafting seamless, intuitive interactions and user flows across web and app, ensuring consistent and frictionless experiences
Knowledge of user interface design principles
User Research & Data
Ability to conduct and analyze both qualitative and quantitative research to uncover actionable user insights and set priorities
Skilled at translating insights into impactful design decisions that address real user needs
Experience validating design through usability testing, A/B testing, data, and user feedback
You are a strong communicator who can clearly explain and advocate for design decisions. With a collaborative mindset, you easily bridge the needs of design, development, business and users. You're experienced in contributing to product roadmaps and helping scope and prioritize design work. As a person, you're curious, empathetic, and passionate about being the voice of the user. You're comfortable receiving and giving feedback, taking responsibility, and thrive in a team-oriented environment. You are a team player and have the ability to work without ego. At Sellpy we are all friends and we care for each other.
Fluency in written and spoken English is required, as it's our company language.
We'd be impressed if you have
Worked in a fast-growing, product-focused startup environment.
Background in re-commerce, e-commerce, or a related digital product domain.
Experience with Adobe Creative Cloud tools.
You get to
Be part of a tech-minded company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will get direction, energy, and work on meaningful challenges daily.
Benefit from hybrid work from our offices at Medborgarplatsen, Rosersberg, and from home.
Work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues.
Make use of prepaid vacation.
Enjoy Sellpy credits and staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands (Arket, COS, Other Stories, Weekday and more).
Save up with a monthly pension plan.
Engagement in Sellpy's social traditions with game nights, interactive planning days, guest speakers and other activities.
Location
You are welcome to do all these things at our new office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm and from home.
Form of employment: Full-time
