UX/UI designer
Swedish Neutral AB / Formgivarjobb / Upplands-Bro Visa alla formgivarjobb i Upplands-Bro
2024-11-04
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedish Neutral AB i Upplands-Bro
We are looking for a junior UI Designer to create or improve our products' interfaces. This is our first design position and all the previous interfaces' versions were created by our engineers so there is enough of work to do.
As as UX Designer you will be working with our tech team to tackle complex tasks into effective, intuitive, and beautiful user interfaces for our products.
You know how to use the tools of the trade like Figma, Sketch, Invision, Photoshop, Marvel and Overflow.
You have good communication skills both when interfacing with customers and with our tech team.
You are flexible, decisive and you know how to put ego aside and focus on the needs of the customer.
What we expect from you:
2-4 years experience as a UI Designer or similar role
Problem-solving attitude
Prestigeless personality
Analytical mindset with a tech perspective
Experience doing user research, both qualitative and quantitative
Ability to distill simplicity from complex user requirements
Make research findings tangible for technical team
Communicate concepts and strategy to management in a way they can understand it
Portfolio
Swedish Neutral is a company active in the electrical power industry, specializing in neutral treatment and ground fault protection for high-voltage grids.
Swedish Neutrals customers are electrical utilities, industrial customers and railways in geographical markets including Europe, Australasia, South America and Asia.
Swedish Neutral strives to employ competent, loyal and motivated co-workers. To achieve this we:
Work as a team
Respect work-life-balance
Offer employees the possibility to influence their work situation
Encourage independence
Offer employees to take part in what they have helped create (bonuses)
Offer internal & external training
Offer possibilities for promotion Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-15
E-post: viacheslav.levashov@swedishneutral.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Neutral AB
(org.nr 556311-4254), http://www.swedishneutral.se Kontakt
Head of BD
Viacheslav Levashov viacheslav.levashov@swedishneutral.se Jobbnummer
8993195