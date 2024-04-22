UX/UI Designer
Xensam: SAM DisruptersXensam is the leading provider of AI-powered, cloud-hosted Software Asset Management technology. We're looking for key players to join us as we scale our impact and build the Xensam team together. We take our culture seriously and strive to maintain the excellence, energy & enthusiasm that flows through the organization today.
We look for candidates who are passionate about what they do and ready to work the Xensam way. We know that experience counts, but we also know that it's you, the person behind the experience, that makes it count.
About the roleAre you a UX/UI maestro with a knack for crafting exceptional user experiences and stunning designs? Do you excel at creating design components with the latest tools and technologies and have a passion for creating user-friendly, easy-to-use interfaces and designs? If you're ready to shape the futureof a groundbreaking SAM tool, then this opportunity is tailor-made for you!
As our UX/UI Designer, you will take ownership of the role andplay a pivotal role in defining the visual identity and user experience of our SAM tool. Your expertise in design tools and frameworks will be instrumental in creating a seamless and visually appealing interface that delights our users.
Responsibilities
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to understand user needs and business requirements.
Design and prototype user interfaces using relevant tools and platforms.
Create design components that enhance usability and elevate the overall user experience.
Work hand-in-hand with developers to ensure design implementation aligns with the product vision and user requirements.
Qualifications
Strong background in UX/UI design with a focus on usability and exceptional design aesthetics.
Experience working with design tools like Storybook, Figma, and other industry-standard platforms.
Familiarity with design frameworks and tools to streamline the design process.
Self-motivated, proactive, and able to work independently in a fast-paced environment.
Experience working with React/HTML/CSS/SASS and similar related technologies.
Bonus points if
You have worked with data-driven A/B testing of designs.
You have worked with SaaS web applications prior.
What we offer
A dynamic role that focuses on "freedom under responsibility"
3 days in-office schedule (remote Mondays & Fridays)
A generous work culture with free access to beverage & snacks, gym, bi-weekly massages at the office, shuffleboard and other games etc.
If sales targets are met, an annual destination trip awaits all employees
Work with a diverse group driven by ambition as well as having fun together with different activities
Great opportunity to influence your career development as well as the company's
Work with the latest technology in the fastest-growing SAM software in the market
At Xensam, our core values define our workplace atmosphere:
REBELLIOUS We foster a rebellious spirit, promoting freedom within responsibilities and encouraging initiative.
HUMANE Our team promotes a caring, inclusive environment where diversity is valued, and individuals are respected and empowered to be themselves.
HARMONIOUS We prioritize harmony, valuing work-life balance, and creating a pleasant atmosphere.As part of your application, please provide links to your prior designs and portfolio, such as Behance or Dribble!
