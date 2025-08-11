UX Manager
Etraveli Group AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2025-08-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Etraveli Group AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights, TUI, etc.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 3000 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Uruguay and Poland.
The role
As a User Experience Manager at Etraveli Group, you will lead a team of UX designers that are responsible for the experience in our digital channels. You will work closely with cross-functional teams including product owners, UX designers, developers, and stakeholders to make sure that we provide a seamless and intuitive user experience that drives engagement, satisfaction, and meets our business goals.
We are looking for a UX Manager with 1-2 years manager experience to join and lead one of our UX teams. This team is focused on enhancing the experiences of our customer service agents, with the goal of enabling them to provide the best possible service to our travellers.
Key Responsibilities
Strategy
Define and execute on the overall UX strategy aligned with business objectives.
Lead and conduct research to understand user needs, behaviors, and pain points and translate insights into actions.
Ensure that UX initiatives contribute to key business metrics.
Management
Manage a team of UX designers, providing guidance, mentorship and support.
Foster a collaborative and innovative team culture focused on continuous improvement.
Manage resources effectively to meet project timelines and deliverables.
Design
Manage and lead the UX process from start to end.
Create wireframes, prototypes, and design specifications to communicate design concepts effectively.
Conduct usability testing and gather feedback to iterate and improve designs.
Collaboration
Collaborate with product owners, developers, and other stakeholders to align UX efforts with business goals and technical feasibility.
Facilitate workshops and cross-functional meetings to gather insights and drive alignment.
Requirements
Relevant education in the field, with several years of proven experience within UX and 1-2 years of experience working in a manager role.
Expertise in all stages of the UX process, including research, problem identification, ideation, prototyping, and validation.
Proven track record of successfully aligning UX initiatives with business goals and driving measurable results.
Strong leadership, mentoring and communication skills, with the ability to influence and collaborate effectively across teams while you have a passion for developing and empowering team members.
Proficiency with Figma, as well as experience with design systems.
Solid understanding of web and mobile technologies
A portfolio showcasing successful UX projects and design solutions.
Benefits
Working at Etraveli Group means working at a fast-growing company with high ambitions in becoming the number one Online travel agency worldwide. The culture at the company embraces complexity and we like to keep the entrepreneurial spirit even as we grow into being a larger company. You will have awesome colleagues with whom you will have fun solving complex problems in a fast-moving business.
We also offer:
A flexible working environment. We work on a hybrid-model where you can choose to work two days from home and you will have two weeks per year that you can choose to work from a remote location
Central office location in the City - a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident
Enjoy a vibrant company culture with daily office breakfasts, a weekly fika club, a ping pong table for friendly matches, and exciting events like our summer mingle and Christmas party.
As part of this recruitment process, we will be conducting background checks. You will be able to read more information and give your consent to this process in the application form.
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
Welcome to Etraveli Group! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-10
https://apply.workable.com/j/9C23D3BCD7/apply Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Etraveli Group AB
(org.nr 556584-4684) Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9452837