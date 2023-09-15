UX Lead, Digital Portals and Services
2023-09-15
Are you an experienced Design Leader and an expert in designing impactful and coherent user experiences within the area of digital platforms and services?
Who are you? And how can you make an impact?
You are a seriously experienced designer with a passion for creating digital experiences that are desirable and solve real customer needs. You have a keen eye for designing intuitive user interfaces that are consistent across multiple platforms, devices and channels. You are used to dealing with all types of stakeholders, and you have a proven track record bringing both quantitative and qualitative data into your design.
As UX Lead, you will play a vital part in ensuring the seamless user experience, cross different brands, of our platforms and services when introducing new functionalities and updating existing solutions.
Your responsibilities will include:
Perform UX activities related to our platforms and services, ensuring a user-friendly and intuitive interface.
Demonstrate experience working with web applications for multiple viewports and devices.
Great experience in growing, maturing, and evangelizing design systems.
Coach and mentor digital product owners and product managers, scrum masters, and development teams in adopting user centered design methodologies, fostering effective teams that prioritize delivering business value while meeting user needs.
Be a champion for user-centered design solutions across the different domain teams.
Drive the overall maturity level of our UX practices and ensure that the team works data informed to ensure that right solutions are built in the right way.
Collaborate with stakeholders and executive management teams to ensure quality control of the User Experience across platforms and services.
Provide training and guidance to team members as needed, ensuring they have the necessary skills and knowledge to deliver exceptional user experiences.
Familiarity with agile delivery methodologies and experience working in fast-paced, iterative development cycles.
You have prior experience with large organizations and complex projects. You understand technical terminologies and easily communicate with architects and software developers. You understand what it entails to work in a digital product centric operating model. You are outcome oriented and a trusted partner to people at all levels of the organization, you support other designers in their quest of excellence, and you actively contribute to stakeholder's product visions, strategy, and delivery to realize business value. There is only one goal - to help shape the future digital platforms by coaching and guiding our teams towards excellence in user-centered design while rapidly and efficiently releasing new features to customers.
This is us, your new colleagues
The User Experience Design Chapter in Digital Delivery collaborates with other parts of the organization, to foster an environment where ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared. We are team players with common ambitions, and we win together by uncovering user needs through collected data and inputs to improve the usability of products and services across the Volvo Group. Our UX Design Chapter team are tasked with securing consistent user experience, interaction and visual treatment across products and services, considering a cohesive holistic experience that is findable, credible, accessible, useful, useable, and desirable.
Ready to shape tomorrow's society together with us?
Are you as passionate about making an impact by design as we are? Are you thriving in the orchestration and facilitation of business, people, and processes, in order to amplify the value of design at scale? Are you keen to share your in-depth experiences and foster an environment where ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared? With us all of this happens!
Are we the perfect match? Contact us!
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
Union representatives Göteborg
Akademikerna - Therese Koggdal, +46 470 387855
Unionen - Lajla Dahlsjö, +46 31 3224575
Ledarna - Ulrika Holmberg, +46 73 9025071 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Digital & IT Jobbnummer
8113538