UX designer Autonomous Transport Solutions
Scania CV AB / Grafiska jobb / Södertälje Visa alla grafiska jobb i Södertälje
2023-01-20
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you our new UX designer with leadership skills?
The Autonomous Transport Solutions, ATS, is an expanding area and the need of interaction design/UX design is increasing. We are looking for a candidate that will drive user experience questions and build up the collaboration with the ATS organisation.
The group is responsible for the interaction between the driver and the vehicle, and it is in our mission to take a holistic user centred approach to design a safe, efficient and pleasurable experience.
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. One area under transformation is ATS, where we still have a long journey to explore. A journey that you will love if you have a creative mindset that gets energized of new opportunities and cross-functional collaborations within the field of human-machine-interaction. We love to have you onboard for this journey.
Who we are
The Interaction Design group is responsible for the interaction design for Scania's trucks and buses. We are one out of five groups within the Product and Interaction Design department, together with Industrial Design, Model Makers, Digital Models and Ergonomics. As a group we have a central role in the creation of Scania 's future portfolio of products.
Scania is part of TRATON Industrial Operations, which include development centres in Södertälje, Munich, Chicago and São Paulo.
Our working environment is characterized by inclusion, team spirit, flat hierarchy and transparency. Currently the team's focus is to investigate how trends such as digitalization, electrification and advanced driver assistance systems will shape the future driver workplace. The group consist of Interaction Designers, UX Designers, a Sound Designer and supported roles; Scrum Masters and UX Studio Engineers. We enjoy our work together as collaborative colleagues as we are in our design studio in Södertälje most of the week.
Your work assignment
You put the human in the centre of all your design work, with the ambition to bring them the best possibly product experience.
You will be the speaking partner towards the ATS organisation and build up processes for collaboration.
You will have the overall responsibility of incoming work and take initiative of new ones when you see a need.
You will set the structure of a new team within the group.
Success-factors in this is role is that you are driven and creative, take initiative and love networking. You are comfortable to work autonomous and explore to learn.
Previous work experience from the areas of HMI or UX is a must, experience of the agile method SAFE is highly appreciated. You hold a bachelor/master degree in Interaction Design, Industrial Design or equivalate. Your degree shall have been specialized within User Experience (UX) Design, Interaction Design, Human Machine Interaction (HMI).
What we offer
As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include mutual bonus, company car, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices, electric car charging and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, Scania Job Express.
This is a great opportunity to embark an exciting journey towards the future within the ATS. I'm looking forward to receive your application. Please don't hesitate to reach out to me, Karolina, as the hiring manager if you have questions about the role or to my colleague at talent acquisition regarding the recruitment process:
Karolina Ingre, karolina.ingre@scania.com
, +46 8 553 83520 (hiring manager) or Patrik Neckman, patrik.neckman@scania.com
, +46 8 553 896 78 (talent acquisition specialist)
J Ersättning
Enligt överenskommet Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Jobbnummer
7366588