We are seeking a UX Designer to join our team in Stockholm!
At Above you'll have the chance to bring products to life for some of the world's most exciting clients. We're a team of warm, welcoming, dedicated people who love to constantly push the boundaries of brand and user experiences, and we are now looking for exceptional talent to join our team. We encourage applications from candidates who can contribute to the diversity of our organization!
What Above has to offer and how we work:
Diverse assignments and client portfolio
Work in multidisciplinary teams, often together with colleagues from Eidra, the consultancy collective Above is a part of.
Access to a support system of experts and personal coaches
Actively promote caring and supportive leadership
An inclusive and refined development process - when one of us grows, everyone grows - feedback is key and we know it!
Central Stockholm location with an amazing office - you haven't missed our Barista Maja, right?
Competitive compensation package
Access to Eidra's network of experts, from Brand Strategy to Tech Development
We're seeking a UX designer with following experience:
At minimum, a Bachelors degree in Design, Human Behaviour, Interaction design or equivalent
2-5 years proven experience in UX design with projects showcasing user-centered solutions
At Above we work with both digital and physical products. As a UX Designer, you may work across both digital and physical products - please state your experience within this area in your application
Fluent in English, Swedish a plus
Work from the office or client site at least 3 days a week
Located in Stockholm
As a person we believe you are
Self-driven, yet thrive in collaborative settings with multidisciplinary teams
Solution Oriented, focused on creating real value and impact for our clients and internally
Fully Committed, always be committed to what you do and to reach customer satisfaction
Positive person, always keep a positive attitude and being service-minded towards all contacts
Professional Representative, always acting as an ambassador for Above & Eidra in all interactions inside and outside of work
Key responsibilities:
Lead UX initiatives from concept to completion, ensuring high-quality outcomes.
Cultivate and maintain long-term client relationships, aligning design efforts with stakeholder expectations.
Streamline design workflows for efficient and effective delivery, continuously improving client processes for optimal results.
Utilize mixed research methods to inform design decisions.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including industrial designers, mechanical engineers, and software developers, to create cohesive and innovative solutions.
Please also note:
Applications must include both a CV and a comprehensive design portfolio for consideration
This is not a free-lance position, and such will be rejected.
We might close down job advert early if we get enough applications to review
