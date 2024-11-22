UX Designer
2024-11-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Skara
, Jönköping
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
We now have a new requirement and are looking for a consultant colleague with the qualifications listed below. The position is part of our consulting business, which means you will be employed by us and work either with clients or on internal projects and assignments.
As part of your application, you may be presented to clients/partners as part of the recruitment process. If selected for the assignment, you will be employed by us and work either with clients or on internal projects and assignments as part of our consulting business.Job DescriptionIn this role, you will work closely with multiple cross-functional stakeholders to ensure a cohesive customer and user experience. Our digital workplace solutions aim to support customers in planning and managing their operations, including providing support to various types of end users.
Based on insights and research, your main focus as a designer will be to design, develop, and (rapidly) prototype concepts to create customer value and improve the user experience. You will also contribute to innovation and ideation, as well as engage in the daily work of enhancing and ensuring UX/UI consistency within the ecosystem and design system.
Previous experience - desired:
Interest in handling complexity and turning data into value-adding services.
Ability to understand and develop complex ideas and concepts and quickly creating UX prototypes to validate with stakeholders and customers.
Ability to manage day-to-day work to ensure UX/UI consistency and understand different customer needs.
Experience working closely with design and development of digital experiences in a corporate environment.
Ability to bridge and facilitate stakeholders across functions and translate customer and user needs into new business/user experience opportunities.
Experience in planning and conducting UX research activities and transforming insights into business opportunities.
Tools and required level of expertise:
Proficient in Figma design tool and the ability to create high-fidelity mockups and wireframes for desktop and mobile interfaces.
Strong understanding of UX design principles and demonstrated experience in designing for web and mobile platforms.
Strong understanding of customer experience analysis, strategic systems thinking, and hands-on service creation, research, and evaluation.
Ability to design reusable components, icons, and illustrations that can be used across different pages and platforms.
Familiarity with design systems and the ability to create and maintain a style guide to ensure consistency across designs.
Strong collaboration skills and the ability to work closely with service designers, developers, etc.
Familiarity with design accessibility principles and the ability to design interfaces that are inclusive and accessible to all users.
Good communication skills and the ability to explain and motivate design decisions to stakeholders and clients.
Application deadline: 30-11-2024About UsWe currently employ experienced consultants in areas such as System Development, AI, Machine Learning, Testing, Cloud, Infra DevOps, and IT Project Management.Working at Deploja is something entirely different from working at an ordinary consulting company-and we are really proud of that. So, what makes us unique?We simply offer more than just a high salary and greater freedom; that's just the beginning. With us, you'll find the work environment and opportunities you deserve. Welcome to Deploja, where the grass is indeed greener!
Vi erbjuder dig följande, Valet är ditt!
Exciting assignments with our many clients. We focus on long-term projects, which gives you the opportunity to create value for the client while also developing yourself.
A secure monthly salary - together we'll agree on a base salary depending on your assignments.
Company car - we encourage you to choose an electric car for a more sustainable future.
Occupational pension and great opportunities for salary conversion.
Vacation - Would you like more than 30 days of vacation, perhaps 60 days?
Private health insurance, accident insurance, and life insurance for increased security.
Skills development - you set your own budget and choose the training you wish to attend.
Quality of life - Are you struggling to balance everyday life and wish to work a little less while still earning as much, if not more?
We handle applications continuously, and due to the high workload, it's especially important to include a short motivation for the position, explaining how you meet the requirements.
