Utvecklare till Codic Consulting

Are you a skilled problem solver with an interest in the aviation industry?
Codic Consulting is an IT consultancy with a strong network and a collaborative startup culture. As part of their team, you will enjoy the best of two worlds: collaborating on international projects with leading tech companies in Gothenburg while being part of a close-knit team with colleagues from across the globe.
Why join Codic?
Codic offer all the standard benefits of a modern workplace or the choice of a flexible salary model on your own terms:
Competitive salary with all the standard benefits
Health benefit (5000 SEK per year)
Four days or 25 000 SEK per year for competence development
Company bike
24/7 access to office space for personal events
Technical equipment and the opportunity to develop personal projects
Regular 1-on-1s with your manager
Fun activities (karaoke, sports and games, pub quizzes, movies, excursions, food and drinks)
About the role
As a consultant at Codic, you will work as an experienced developer for a client in the aviation industry and one of Gothenburg's largest software companies. You will contribute by implementing resource management and optimisation solutions for leading airlines. This is a chance to join an agile learning organisation, surrounded by a team of talented, creative and dedicated colleagues from over 50 nations.
Your profile
Minimum five years of relevant work experience
BSc or MSc in Computer Science / Physics Engineering / Industrial Engineering
or equivalent Programming experience
Proficiency in Functional Programming, Python and Shell scripting
Experience from working in an agile team
Experience in client interaction, delivering software solutions with maximum value to clients and end-users.
Experience in integrating data
Fluency in English and Swedish (written and spoken)
How to apply
Email your CV or LinkedIn profile to Ingelin Glimstedt at ingelin.glimstedt@softwareskills.se
. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.
