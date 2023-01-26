Unity Programmer
2023-01-26
About us
Green Tile Digital is an up-and-coming game studio, founded in 2020, where we value workers' rights, inclusivity, sustainability and creativity. We strive towards an environment where everyone feels comfortable to share their unique ideas, as well as concerns. Green Tile Digital embodies our dreams of creating a humane workplace where we all feel at home; a company founded on our own values and beliefs. We are currently working on a cozy, life sim train game with Lo-Fi beats.
What we have to offer
Permanent, full-time position on-site at our office in Skövde, Sweden
40 hour work-week, five weeks of paid vacation
Healthcare insurance and pension fund payment
A workplace that highly values inclusivity, sustainability and creativity
A varied workplace where you're not just pushing out code; you're a key piece in a team where cooperation is essential and you get to be a part of game development as a whole
About the work
As a Programmer at Green Tile Digital your main tasks will be to:
Help develop our game in the Unity engine using C# and the visual interface
Partake in planning your own tasks for future sprint weeks
Work closely in a team of five programmers
Work closely with our designers and artists to help solve any technical issues that might arise
Specialize in boosting the performance of our current project
What we're looking for
As we are a relatively small team and every effort counts towards the product and the studio, we value these following qualifications:
Minimum two year of experience working in Unity
A Master's degree in Game Development or equivalent experience
Experience with network programming
Experience in working with Git or similar source control management
Experience with shader programming
Experience in working with Scrum and Agile Methods
An understanding in the company's values in regards to inclusivity and accessibility, in addition to our values regarding sustainability and creativity
If you are missing any of these don't be fazed by sending in your application anyway; above else we prioritize personal suitability and understanding of our values.
To apply, please send us an email to careers@greentiledigital.com
with your resumé, personal letter and any relevant portfolio material you might have, or fill in the application below.
We're looking forward to hearing from you!
Sincerely,
The Green Tile Digital Team
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-06
E-post: careers@greentiledigital.com
Green Tile Digital AB
Kaplansgatan 18
