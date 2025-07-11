UI/UX Designer Supertext Messenger
UI/UX Designer - Supertext Messenger
About the Role:
Stockholm, Sweden | On-site | Full-Time
Are you passionate about designing seamless, intuitive, and beautiful user experiences?
Supertext is on a mission to revolutionize communication with our innovative hybrid messaging platform, combining the best of IP and SMS technology. We are now looking for a UI/UX Designer to join our team and help us create a world-class messaging experience used by millions of people across Sweden and Indonesia.
At Supertext, you will play a key role in shaping the future of our product-designing intuitive user flows, improving the onboarding experience, and ensuring every interaction is both functional and delightful. If you love crafting engaging digital experiences and thrive in a fast-moving startup environment, we'd love to hear from you!
What You'll Do:
Define and improve user experiences by designing intuitive and elegant interfaces that make messaging effortless.
Create wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity designs for new features and improvements.
Enhance onboarding and retention by analyzing user behavior and refining the journey to reduce churn.
Work closely with the product and development teams to bring ideas to life, ensuring pixel-perfect implementation.
Conduct user research and usability testing to gather insights and validate design decisions.
Develop and maintain a design system that ensures consistency across our platform.
Stay updated on UI/UX trends and bring fresh ideas to improve our product.
Who You Are:
Experience: You have strong experience as a UI/UX Designer, preferably in consumer-facing mobile apps, experience from mobile messaging and community services is a plus.
Design Skills: Strong portfolio showcasing mobile apps, creating design systems, with strong expertise in Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD, or similar tools.
User-Centric Mindset: Passion for understanding user needs and translating them into elegant design solutions.
Collaboration & Communication: Ability to work closely with developers, product managers, and stakeholders.
Problem-Solving: You think outside the box and find creative solutions to improve user experience.
Data-Driven: You're comfortable analyzing user behavior and using insights to drive design decisions.
Language: Fluent in English.
Experience:
Design Research: You have hands-on experience conducting and applying various design research methods to gather user insights and validate design decisions.
Design Systems: Comprehensive understanding of design tools, platform conventions, common patterns, and components.
Cross-Platform Design: You have successfully designed user interfaces for both iOS and Android platforms, ensuring consistency and usability across devices.
Personas & ICPs: You're skilled at defining and working with multiple personas or Ideal Customer
Profiles (ICPs): tailoring the design to meet diverse user needs.
Feature Lifecycle Support: You're adept at supporting the full feature lifecycle-from initial ideation and design, through delivery and testing, to post-delivery improvements.
Why Supertext?
Impact - Shape the future of a messaging platform used by over a million people.
International Reach - Work on a product that connects users across Sweden and Indonesia.
Creative Freedom - Bring your ideas to life in a fast-growing startup.
International Team - Join a fun, energetic international team with big plans for the future.
Growth Opportunities - Develop your skills in UX research, interaction design, and product strategy.
Great Location - Our office is in central Stockholm.
Ready to Shape the Future?
If you're excited to redefine communication and make an impact on a global scale, we'd love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
