UI Developer
2025-07-12
At Rift Gaming, our mission is to make the world more fun by helping game studios develop the best possible games. We believe in the power of gaming to bring joy and excitement, and we're dedicated to supporting studios in creating exceptional experiences. most consultancies are generalists but Rift was created to be a consultancy dedicated exclusively to gaming, ensuring studios never have to compromise on quality when hiring consultants.
Here you'll collaborate with top-tier game studios on cutting-edge projects, joining a fast-growing and ambitious company driven by experienced, passionate professionals.
What we are looking for:
Proficiency in C++ and Unreal Engine
Experience with one or more game engine UI frameworks:
Unreal Engine UMG / Slate
Custom engine UI systems (Coherent, Scaleform, etc.)
Solid understanding of UI architecture and event-driven programming.
Ability to integrate data-driven interfaces (HUDs, menus, inventories, etc.) with gameplay systems.
Familiarity with animation systems for UI elements, including timelines, easing, and transitions.
Strong debugging and optimization skill
What we offer:
A supportive environment with passionate professionals.
A hybrid work setting
Work with top-tier game studios
Competitive compensation and benefits.
Profit sharing
Our values:
Our company is fuelled by three core values: progression, passion, and trust. We pursue continuous improvement and growth, pushing boundaries for ourselves and our clients. Our unbridled passion for gaming ignites our creativity and dedication, infusing every project enthusiastically. We forge enduring relationships built on trust and reliability, positioning us as your steadfast partner in achieving success Så ansöker du
