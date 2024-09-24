Two postdoctoral researcher positions in experimental subatomic physics
2024-09-24
Are you looking for a prime opportunity to gain experience at the forefront of nuclear research in an open and inclusive academic environment? Then, one of our positions as a postdoctoral researcher in experimental subatomic physics might be a good fit for you!
Information about the division and the department
The Department of Physics at Chalmers University of Technology invites applications for two two-year postdoctoral positions in experimental nuclear physics to begin in 2025 (starting date flexible), including the possibility for one additional year extension.
We investigate the most exotic light nuclear systems and the role of fission in the r-process through experiments using radioactive beams (RIBs) at CERN-ISOLDE and GSI/FAIR. You will actively take part in upcoming experiments at the HIE-ISOLDE and R3B installations, with a leading role in implementing instrumentation and data analysis.
We are part of the division of Subatomic, High-Energy and Plasma Physics within the Department of Physics. We strive to provide a stimulating and open research environment with high scientific standards and a continuous exchange with our many international collaborators.
Major responsibilities
Your main task as a postdoctoral researcher is to carry out research aimed at a better understanding of nuclear systems at the limits of existence. This will include developing and implementing methods and instrumentation needed. You are also expected to develop your own ideas and find your own ways of tackling research challenges.
Contribution to the supervision of bachelor, master, and PhD students is common. It is expected that your research is integrated within the international research collaborations we are working in and that you will assume a visible role within these. This entails international travel. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large.
Qualifications
You should:
• Have a PhD in Experimental Subatomic Physics awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline.
• Have a strong background in physics, good programming skills, and hands-on experience with radiation detectors.
• Be somewhat accustomed to teaching and demonstrate good potential within research and education.
As we are active in a highly international environment, proficiency in written and spoken English is necessary. Swedish is not a requirement, but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
• To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service. The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two/three years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example, the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240520 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF files, as below. The maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include a complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: October 31, 2024
For questions, please contact:
Associate Professor, Andreas Heinz, Subatomic, High-Energy and Plasma Physics, andreas.heinz@chalmers.se
, 031-772-3430
Professor, Thomas Nilsson, Subatomic, High-Energy and Plasma Physics, thomas.nilsson@chalmers.se
, 031-772-3258
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
